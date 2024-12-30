Whitney Melinard from Dominica voices for indigenous people at COP 29

Whitney Melinard shared that the Kalinago community, like several Indigenous groups across the world, is threatened by changing climate, including superstorms.

Dominican Indigenous rights activist Whitney Melinard has described the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP29, as exceptionally informative and expressed hope that small island nations, Caribbean countries, and Indigenous people will secure climate finance.

The 23-year-old Kalinago activist, who has founded the Kalinago Ripple Effect Initiative which seeks solutions for social and economic issues in the Kalinago community, was part of the Dominican delegation that attended COP29 held in Baku, Azerbaijan, between November 11 and 22.

The delegation was led by Cozier Frederick, Dominica’s Minister of Environment and Kalinago Upliftment. One of the major issues that COP29 focused on is climate finance, besides adaptation and carbon markets.

Indigenous peoples as stewards of Mother Earth

At COP29, Melinard highlighted the longstanding role of Indigenous peoples as stewards of Mother Earth and called for unity among the Indigenous communities of the Caribbean.

“As we would have heard over and over here at COP29, Indigenous peoples are stewards of the land of Mother Earth, we have protected the lands for generations and we continue to do so sustainably, we continue to respect and honour the earth that sustains us all,” the Indigenous rights and social and climate justice activist said.

“So I think it is very important because the decisions made here, the discussions, the policies they all impact us as Indigenous peoples and it is absolutely important to have our voices be heard, to have our inputs recognized and respected as indigenous peoples.”

Melinard stressed the unity and collaboration of the Caribbean Indigenous peoples and knowledge-sharing among the Indigenous peoples of the Caribbean so that when COP30 is held in Brazil in November 2025, they can “go forth united” and make their positions heard.

At the climate event in Baku, Melinard stood on the global stage for the first time to represent the Caribbean Indigenous communities and give the world the message of youth leadership and unity.

The Kalinago community, like several Indigenous groups across the world, is threatened by changing climate, including superstorms.

Unifying Indigenous peoples more than a need

The climate justice advocate has proved through her work that unifying the Indigenous peoples of Caribbean is more than just a need, it also serves as a stimulus for bold climate-related action for the region.

Melinard’s rise as a climate activist underscores the significance of just not capacity building but also spreading climate education for both leaders and youth. Empowering the community with knowledge and tools makes the Caribbean region more resilient in the face of the climate crisis.