West Indies face India in do-or-die ICC T20 World Cup clash for semi-final spot

West Indies: West Indies cricket team is all set to play the most crucial knockout match ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against India on Sunday (March 1, 2026) at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. After losing against South Africa, both teams are in a do or die situation as they are at the same position in the points table.

Following their victory against Zimbabwe, both West Indies and India secured 2 points each in the points table of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in the super 8 stage. Both have won one match each and lost one against South Africa. As of now, South Africa is at the top of the table with four points after defeating India and West Indies.

Now, the team has to defeat Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage to win 2 more points and stay at the top with a total 6 points. However, West Indies is at the verge of losing its place in the semi-finals of the World Cup as if they lost to India, they would fail to qualify for the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be started on March 4, 2026 and March 5, 2026 and the finals will be held on March 8, 2026. Now, both the teams are required to play their best crickets to make their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Earlier, West Indies lost the match against South Africa by 9 wickets after the top and middle order of their batting collapsed. The bowling unit of the South Africa made West Indies batter to battle for the satisfied total on the board as the tail-enders including Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder held the partnership at the crease.

The former made 52 runs off 37 balls, while Holder made 49 made off 31 balls, taking the total of the team at 176 runs with 8 wickets down. However, the total remained low for South African batters as the openers chased the total and won the match.

Player of the match Aiden Markran made 82 runs off 46 balls and his knock took South Africa one step closer to the semi-finals of the tournament.