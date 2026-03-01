Man Hospitalised after baton attack near Siparia Market in Trinidad

Police officers responding to a report of an assault found the victim lying unconscious on the roadway and later detained three suspects who allegedly admitted to being involved in the altercation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 40-year-old man remains hospitalised at the San Fernando General Hospital after being beaten with a baton during a market brawl, near the Siparia Market on Monday night, February 23.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephan Burtley, resident of Well Road, Siparia.

According to Siparia Police reports, the officers of Siparia Police Station received a report from an anonymous person at around 9:30 pm on February 23, that a man was being attacked by three people near the Siparia Market.

Responding to that, a patrol unit which was on static duty that day near the NP Quick Shop in Siparia, were contacted and notified about the incident by the officers at the station. Following which they arrived at the scene in no time and discovered the victim Burtley was lying unconscious on the roadway.

Few officers then instantly transported the victim to the Siparia District Health Facility, where on arrival the doctors initially treated him. However he was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further medical care and treatment.

The officers who remained at the scene then saw three suspects nearby and instantly detained them and took them to the Siparia police station, where they were interrogated. During the question-answer session, all the three suspects admitted to being involved in the altercation with the victim and one allegedly told officers that “I attacked the victim with the baton.”

Further the authorities stated that the suspects are currently held at the Siparia Police Station for further enquiries and the charges will be laid down on the suspects soon. Officers also stated that the doctors at the hospital reported that the “victim sustained two lacerations to the scalp and superficial abrasions to his face, scalp and both arms, consistent with injuries caused by a blunt object.”

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the matter are being continued by the officers to determine the reason behind the attack.