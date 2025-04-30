Guyana in Turmoil after autopsy reveals Adrianna Younge was ‘Forcibly Drowned’

Guyana: Situation across Guyana turned tensed after the result of Adrianna Young’s autopsy was announced to the public. Several businesses closed and police officials were deployed to manage the protests and unrest that erupted in the country.

As per reports, the autopsy results announced by the pathologists revealed that 11-year-old Adrianna Younge died out of forced drowning in the swimming pool water. The victim’s father in response to this statement released cited is dissatisfaction and emotionally stated that he considers this as a ‘No Result’ for him.

The result of the autopsy was being awaited by thousands of locals, as they gathered outside the Georgetown Public Hospital. The people rushed to the medical facility, during which several arguments and altercations took place between the local people and safety personnels.

However, as soon as the results of the autopsy were announced, the situation turned even more stressful and chaotic as a public unrest exploded in Guyana. People protested in rage, destroyed and looted businesses which lead to a closure of businesses in the country.

As per reports the Aye Supermarket, located at the Four Corners in C Field, Sophia was looted and set on fire by protestors. Several other places were looted, roads were blocked, and fires were ignited on the streets out of protests. The police officials tried to manage the situation, however the protestors continued to cite their rage.

The police officials also made several arrests during the tensed situation. As per reports from the police, approximately 100 persons were arrested in just 24 hours as for different offences including armed robbery and more. The Guyana Police Force shed light on the incident and claimed that approximately 37 motorcycles were seized by them which were used to perpetrate crimes.

Attorney General Nigel Hughes, shed light on the incident and the autopsy results of Adrianna Younge and stated that the report has provided the first step in understanding the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Adrianna, but they still have to investigate to find more answers to the questions. He then emphasized that there is an urgent need for full, thorough and transparent investigation in the case to serve justice.

In his statement the Attorney General added that the current scenario across Guyana does not honor Adriana’s memory.

“We must also strongly condemn the acts of violence, the destruction of property, the looting, and the blocking of public roads that have followed the announcement of these findings. These actions undermine the cause of justice and do not honor Adriana’s memory. Violence, lawlessness, and disorder must never be the response to grief or outrage,” he stated.

He then urged all citizens to act peacefully and lawfully as the government continues to seek the full truth in the case and work to serve justice to Adrianna and her family. He stated that Adrianna deserves dignity and her legacy demands better from all of those who mourn her death.