Celebrity Summit docks at Antigua Cruise Port, bringing over 2000 passengers

Heritage Quay buzzed with energy as passengers from the cruise ship danced up a storm to the vibrant rhythms of steel pan music.

15th of October 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Celebrity Summit has been docked at Heritage Quay on Monday evening following its first visit to Antigua and Barbuda last week. The vessel brought thousands of passengers, has returned to the island nation for the second time in the cruise season 2024/2025

Heritage Quay buzzed with energy as passengers from the cruise ship danced up a storm to the vibrant rhythms of steel pan music. They explored the cultural offerings and the lively atmosphere that was showcased by the local community of Antigua and Barbuda. 

Celebrity Summit is one of the most popular cruise vessels of the Celebrity Cruise line, featuring exceptional tourism offerings and entertaining decks. A total of 2158 passengers touched down in Antigua and Barbuda on the second visit of the vessel, marking the exceptional appeal of the tourism offerings. 

The cruise season 2024/2025 kicked off in Antigua and Barbuda last weekend with the arrival of two ships including Celebrity Summit and Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas. Earlier, Antigua Cruise Port announced the schedule of the ships that will be docked in the month of October. 

Celebrity Summit will be followed by Sapphire Princess on October 19, 2024, with the expected arrival of 2678 passengers. The much-anticipated Regal Princess will arrive on October 20, 2024, with 3560 passengers and P&O’s Britannia will enhance the shores of the island nation on October 29 with 3638 passengers. 

Sapphire Princess will conclude the October month in cruise season with its arrival on October 31, marking the arrival of over 5000 passengers for the entire month. 

Notably, Antigua and Barbuda recorded a successful cruise season of 2023/2024 with the arrival of 500,000 cruise passengers through massive and large number of ships. During the last season, six to seven ships have been docked at cruise port in one day and provided exceptional tourism boost. 

The completion of the Heritage Quay has attracted record-breaking number of passengers, enhancing St John’s appeal as the cruise destination in the Caribbean. In the last season, the country welcomed the ships including Enchanted Princess, Costa Serena, Costa Pacifica, Aida Perla and Explorer of the Seas.

While focusing on the new Oasis-class cruise berth and the enhancement of Antigua Cruise Port, the Caribbean Island welcomed the vessels, including Princess Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA, Sea Dream and Royal Caribbean. With these, the country also welcomed over 15,000 passengers in one day, setting new records for passenger arrivals. 

Anglina Byron

