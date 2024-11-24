Maiden test century for Justin Greaves: West Indies end day with lead of 410 runs

Justin Greaves made 115 runs off 206 deliveries with four 4s by playing with a strike rate of 55.83.

West Indies: Justin Greaves from West Indies scored his maiden test century in the series against Bangladesh by playing a knock of 115 runs on the second day. The innings of the team ended at 450 runs with nine wickets down and Bangladesh started their innings with 40 runs with two wickets down.

The third day will start with innings of Bangladesh as they are now trailing by 410 runs in the test series.

The toss was won by Bangladesh who decided to bowl first, while sending West Indies in the batting field at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda on Friday. The game began with four runs made by Kraigg Brathwaite and then the powerful knock of Mikyle Louis who fell short of three runs to score his maiden century in the test format.

He made 97 runs off 218 deliveries with nine fours and one six and played with a strike rate of 44.5. He was supported by Kavem Hodge who made 25 runs off 63 deliveries with two fours and a strike rate of 39.68.

Another player who lost his chance to score his maiden test century included Dominican Alick Athanaze who played a knock of 90 runs off 130 deliveries with ten fours and one six. He fell short of 10 runs to score his century and played with an impressive average of 69.23.

The second day was started with Justin Greaves who fulfilled his dream of scoring his first maiden century in the international format and was well supported by Kemar Roach who made 47 runs off 144 deliveries with two fours and played with a strike rate of 32.64.

Jayden Seales also contributed 18 runs to the team off 25 deliveries with four 4s and one six while playing with a strike rate of 72.0.

The two wickets from West Indies were taken by Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph in their six and five over spells respectively.