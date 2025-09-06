From Saint Lucia to Grenada: Carnival Conquest Brings Thousands to the Caribbean

Tokens of appreciation were also exchanged to celebrate the new ties of Saint Lucia to international cruise lines.

Saint Lucia: The maiden arrival of Carnival Conquest to Castries Harbor, marked the official start of the 2025-2026 cruise season in Saint Lucia on Wednesday. The Cruise ship welcomed a total of 3756 passengers to Saint Lucia’s shore, making its debut stop in the Caribbean a historic one.

During the official dockside ceremony, the Ministry of Tourism welcomed Carnival Conquest’s captain and crew alongside representatives from Global Port Holdings Ltd., Invest Saint Lucia and Cox and Company. Tokens of appreciation were also exchanged to celebrate the new ties of Saint Lucia to international cruise lines.

Carnival Conquest, which is a 110,000-ton ship and is known for its onboard dining, entertainment, and amenities has now started cruising ahead on its way to different Caribbean destinations including Dominica, Barbados, Antigua and Grenada before it returns to Miami.

The cruise docked at Grenada on Friday, with thousands of guests who visited local attractions and shared their experiences on social media. Travellers shared images from local markets posing with Grenada’s natural beauty and offering a glimpse of the island’s rich cultural heritage.

Terri Baloga a traveller noted, “Grenada did not disappoint today. One of the prettiest islands with the nicest people I’ve been to.”

Another visitor named Danny Vallejos noted, “we toured the Island today and visited Etang Lake, waterfalls, Chocolate factory and a plantation.”

In another post Vallejos shared pictures of flowers and fruits habitual to Grenada including Hibiscus, Cocoa and other flora. The cruise will next move to Barbados and is expected to reach the island by today.

“Hit the buffet for lunch, they keep it cleaner than any buffet I’ve ever seen. Mac n cheese, ribs, chicken tenders, Swedish meatballs, pasta salad and corn & bean salad, and I didn’t even get half the offerings. Chased it with a smores cookie and that glorious soft serve ice cream im usually not a buffet guy but on carnival it’s so good” James Weston a user shared his experience on Carnival Cruise.

Tourism officials confirmed that the cruise will make a return to Saint Lucia in January 2026, signalling a continued growth in cruise arrivals all across the Caribbean.