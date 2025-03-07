Caribbean Airlines launches daily flights between Fort Lauderdale, Kingston and Montego Bay

Caribbean Airlines introduces daily flights connecting Fort Lauderdale, Kingston, and Montego Bay, offering convenient travel options for passengers across the Caribbean and beyond.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-03-07 09:22:15

Caribbean Airlines new flight

Caribbean Airlines launched the daily flight service between Fort Lauderdale, Kingston and Montego Bay. The services will be offered under the “Welcome Home” campaign, aiming to enhance their footprints in the regions. 

Starting March 11, 2025, the service will be provided at the fares that will be provided under the offer on the upcoming summer tourism season. Daily flights will enhance the service between the nations, interconnecting each other with a purpose to elevate their tourism as well as their local economies. 

The schedule of the flights has been announced, providing a boost to the tourism sector and enhancing the arrivals of the passengers. The departure and arrival times have also been added into the schedule for the service of the flights. 

The flight providing service from Kingston to Fort Lauderdale will be operated by BW31 with a departure time of 7:05 am and the arrival time of 10:10 am. The return flight from Kingston to Fort Lauderdale with BW30 aircraft. The flight will depart from Fort Lauderdale at 7:40 pm and arrive at Kingston at 8:35 pm. 

The service on the route from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay will be operated by BW32. The flight will depart from Fort Lauderdale at 11:55 am. The service will arrive at Montego Bay at 12:45 pm. 

The flight that will provide service from Montego Bay to Fort Lauderdale will be operated by BW33. The flight will depart from Montego Bay at 3:05 pm and arrive at Fort Lauderdale at 5:55 pm. 

Caribbean Airlines will provide service under the welcome home campaign, enhancing their presence in these destinations. It will also serve as the gateway to promote the tourism sector in these countries, creating a new environment. The flight will provide a chance for the tourists to enhance their experience in these destinations, generating new business for locals.

Anglina Byron

