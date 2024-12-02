“Smaller nations must have greater representation” says PM Skerrit at MEDays

Dominican PM, during the conference in Tangiers, Morocco voiced his concern over the climate change and its impact on Caribbean’s small island developing states (SIDS).

Dominica: “For true resilience, smaller nations must have greater representation,” said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, during his address at MEDays Forum in Morocco as he emphasized on resilience and global balance.

Dominican PM, during the conference in Tangiers, Morocco voiced his concern over the climate change and its impact on Caribbean’s small island developing states (SIDS). He indicated towards the natural calamities SIDS are facing.

He discussed the impact of disasters noting that resilience is a matter of survival. He further added that the small islands of Caribbean are on the frontline of climate change as they will be the first ones to bear the consequences.

According to PM Skerrit, now is the time to redefine resilience as a global imperative, which is shared across borders and strengthened by a collective responsibility.

In his speech, PM shed light on the global balance that he envisions “where all voices are heard, where policies are inclusive, and where vulnerabilities are addressed with empathy and urgency.”

“Our global institutions must evolve to give room for the unique perspectives and experiences that small states bring to the table,” the Prime Minister noted.

BREAKING BARRIERS TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

PM Skerrit also focused on the importance of achieving sustainable development. He detailed the path to achieve the same includes several barriers which need to be defeated to fulfill the ultimate agenda of sustainable development.

He noted the pathways stating a need of fairer trade practices, enhanced access to sustainable financing and Invesment opportunities in the green technology and renewable energy.

“As we call for a new global balance, we ask for a system that grants small nations equitable access to resources, technology, financing and markets necessary for sustainable development,” he added.

Notably, this conference which took place in Tangiers, a city in Morocco was held over a span of four days. Several global leaders and individuals joined the conference, which was focused on the theme ‘Sovereignties and Resilience: Towards a New Global Balance.’