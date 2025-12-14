New EC$3M Food Court set to be added to VC Bird International Airport in 2026

A new luxury FBO will be developed by JetEx and Diplomatic Solutions, marking another investment in Antigua and Barbuda’s expanding high-end aviation market.

Antigua and Barbuda: A new EC$3 million food court will be added to the VC Bird International Airport terminal in 2026. The project is part of several initiatives aimed at modernizing the airport, improving passenger comfort and enhancing the country’s regional offerings.

In addition, the tourism authority will upgrade the airport’s car park to international standards. A US$5 million will be used for the rebuilding of the Signature PBO which is considered as a major enhancement for private aviation users.

As per the new updates, a new luxury FBO will be developed by JetEx and Diplomatic Solutions, marking another investment in Antigua and Barbuda’s expanding high-end aviation market. It is a part of the airport's long-term master plan, which also includes future expansion to accommodate three additional jet bridges.

It will allow the country to handle more large aircraft and increased arrival volumes. These projects are designed not only to meet present demand but also to secure Antigua and Barbuda’s place as a regional leader in aviation and tourism infrastructure.

The upgrades are being pursued alongside the work done through runway rehabilitation, digital infrastructure modernization and strengthened airport staffing. These are all part of ongoing efforts to ensure VC Bird International Airport can support rising airlift and passenger growth.

Tourism Minister Charles Max Fernandez said that passengers at VC Bird International Airport will see major improvements next year. Fernandez said the food court is one of several projects designed to modernize the airport, increase passenger comfort and enhance Antigua and Barbuda’s competitiveness in the region.

He told MPs that the government is committed to delivering an airport environment that matches the country’s growing tourism profile. The main aim of the upgrade is to enhance the airlift sector and improve the flow of the tourists from across the globe.

Fernandez added that these updates will place the country as a regional leader in aviation and tourism infrastructure.