Nevisian Royston Queeley’s Rabbit Dish wins Buss-A-Pot cooking competition

St Kitts and Nevis: Royston Queeley from Nevis won the 2024 “Buss-A-Pot" cooking competition with his exquisite rabbit dish in “Hop to Eat” edition on Saturday. He was lauded for his creativity with his dish and the perfect blend of spices and unique flavour, making him stand in the first position.

Organized by the Department of Gender Affairs of St Kitts, the event featured the participants of five male chefs from across the Federation. The event was the part of Men’s Month activities and was held under the theme- "Men can cook." Through different sections, the participants created unique dishes using naturally grown products and promoted the idea of self-reliance and food security.

Royston Queeley showcased both culinary skill and creativity through his dishes and was assisted by Adonis Rivers in the competition. He was awarded the cheque of ECD 1000 as part of his victory in the cooking competition.

Buss-A-Pot cooking competition Second place was secured by Kadean Hamilton who also presented different delectable dishes at the table for the judges. On the other hand, the second place went to Shemar Nelson from St Kitts and Nevis and King Balang who was assisted by Chris Roberts won the third place in the Bus-A-Pot cooking competition.

The fifth place went to Mahon Liburd. The event is considered as a tradition in St Kitts and Nevis for authentic culinary celebration where male chefs are given chance to showcase their talents in the industry and promote the local offerings.

Buss-A-Pot cooking competition The judge of the competition included three chefs such as Michael Henville, Peter Marshall and Renaldo Mills and the entertainment was presented by DJ Kranberry at 17 degrees, Victoria Road from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The drinks were on sale at the competition, featuring the faces behind the flavours.

In the second edition of the competition, which was held on November 12, 2023, five male chefs participated. The participants included Kevin Sunders, Imran Francis, Sanjay Caines, Shamar Nelson and King Blang and the dish dubbed “De Ram Goat Cook-Off" prepared by Imran Francis stood out best in the competition.