PM Terrance Drew announces extension of Sanitary Assistance Program

St Kitts and Nevis: The Sanitary Assistance Program (SAP) has been expanded to facilitate those in need of adequate bathroom facilities in St Kitts and Nevis. This was announced by Prime Minister Terrance Drew during an event held on 14th November 2024.

He highlighted the importance of this initiative and how it could change the lives of those living in the most vulnerable situations. The Prime Minister emphasized that the program is being expanded free of cost for the betterment.

“Today, the program is being expanded, free of cost, to support our most vulnerable citizens, improving their quality of life and allowing them to live with a greater sense of dignity through the Sanitary Assistance Program (SAP),” he wrote on his official social media post.

He further extended his gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley, along with the Ministry of Human Settlement, NHC, and Constituency Empowerment for their steadfast dedication regarding the cause of eradicating pit latrines from the country.

PM Terrance Drew also recalled the first time he saw a resident of his constituency who was forced to use plastic bags to defecate and use it as a makeshift toilet.

“In 2013, when I became a candidate, I visited an area in my constituency where a resident had no toilet facilities and was forced to use plastic bags as a makeshift toilet,” he stated.

The Prime Minister then described that he immediately raised the issue among the Labour administration which ultimately led to the launch of the new initiative which was aimed at eliminating pit latrines and provide modern toilet facilities to those in need.

The Sanitation Assistance Program of St Kitts and Nevis is managed by the Ministry of Human Settlement and the Department of Constituency Empowerment in collaboration with the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

The Prime Minister then urged the citizens to register and benefit from the program by receiving adequate support from the authorities.