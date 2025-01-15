Rawdon Turner wins St Peter By-Election, fills seat of Late Asot Michael

ABLP has increased its number of seats in the national parliament and now has reached to 10 from 9.

St Peter, Antigua and Barbuda: Rawdon Turner from Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party won St Peter constituency with 1672 votes on Tuesday. The by-elections were held due to the vacancy of the seat following the assassination of the MP Asot Michael.

The candidate from the UPP, George Wehner trailed by half of the votes as he received 570 votes in the constituency. On the other hand, a total of 31 votes were rejected by the election commission in the election.

With the victory, ABLP has increased its number of seats in the national parliament and now has reached to 10 from 9. The wishes have been poured on Turner for remaining unbeatable in the elections as PM Gaston Browne also hailed his leadership and efficiency in serving people.

The election commission announced that the Rawdon Turner won seven of the 11 boxes in the St Peter constituency. However, the opposition party’s representative received half of the votes of the winner in the election.

According to the reports, the newly elected Turner is expected to be named a Minister in the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda after his leading victory. PM Browne noted that the election result showcased the belief of the people in the capability of Turner who pledged to enhance the infrastructure and the growth of the constituency.

He said that Turner has a comprehensive plan for the transformation of St Peter and assured that he will fulfill his promise for the citizens. The instruments of appointment will be handed over to Representative on Wednesday at 11: 30 am at government house where he will be appointed as the member of the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda.

Rawdon Turner

Turner secured the national attention after joining the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party for 2023 general elections. However, he lost in the elections but solidified his position by volunteering several developmental works in different constituencies.

Notably, Turner is a local architect and businessman who is known for its work on several platforms for the enhancement of the infrastructure and the economic revitalization. According to political analysts, the victory is considered a great boost for the ruling party as it is a sign of popularity among the people.