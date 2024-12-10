Controversy with pilot association intensifies as Caribbean Airlines issues clear notice

In a statement, Caribbean Airlines shared that their operation of flights will continue as normal as company will work with Trinidad and Tobago Pilot Association collaboratively to resolve the issue of the wages.

Caribbean: A controversy between Caribbean Airlines and Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilot Association (TTALPA) over the discussion of wage increase has lasted over a month. However, it has once again intensified with the statement issued by the airline, stating that they have reached a conclusion with association about the wages matter.

In a statement, Caribbean Airlines shared that their operation of flights will continue as normal as company will work with Trinidad and Tobago Pilot Association collaboratively to resolve the issue of the wages.

The airline stated that the negotiations about the wages have been continued with the association as they are looking forward for the middle path to resolve the issue. On that front, the representatives of Caribbean Airlines and the association have also held a crucial discussion on the matter.

It was expected that other discussions will feature the signing of the agreement that will have description about the wages of the pilot. The chances of signing the agreement are imminent as it is aimed at enhancing the relations between two bodies.

Notably, the chairman of TTALPA, Larry Imamshah also bashed the social media for circulating fake news about their relations with Caribbean Airlines. He refuted all the claims about the disruptions in the operations of the flight and stated that these claims are baseless.

He noted that the claims on social media are totally inaccurate as there is no kind of disruption in the operation of the flights of Caribbean Airlines. Chairman added that they share good relations with the airline and do not involve in any feud regarding the flight operations.

Caribbean Airlines also issued the statement, assuring their customers that the operations are proceeding as normal. It noted that they are committed to provide seamless and reliable service to the customers and they are looking forward for the sustainable solution to the problems that somehow disrupt the operations.