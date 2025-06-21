Trinidad: Prison officer ambushed and shot after shift at MSP; one suspect down, one on run

The victim, was shot multiple times near Piarco Plaza in Arouca after leaving his shift at MSP in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Trinidad and Tobago: A prison officer is in critical condition after he was ambushed and shot multiple times by a gunman upon leaving the Maximum-Security Prison on Friday night.

The victim identified as a 39-year-old prison officer Govindra Balgobin was reportedly shot multiple times as he left MSP following his shift. The targeted attack took place near to the Piarco Plaza in Arouca.

As per reports, Balgobin was chased by a gunman when he was heading home in his vehicle. The officer was hit several times and was left unconscious by the shooters. The officer was then immediately transported to a hospital in critical condition by the responding officers.

The suspects attempted to flee the crime site in a white station wagon along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, moving through the traffic at a high speed. However, immediately after they lost the control of vehicle near the Trincity, slamming into a light pole in the highway median.

A dashcam footage of the incident captured the intense crash and shows that one of the passengers was ejected out from the care on impact and landed on the highway. Another man was seen climbing out of the wreck and fleeing on foot across the highway into nearby bushes.

Police officials also recovered a pistol from the crashed vehicle, and transported the injured suspect to a hospital. The suspect was notably seen wearing garden gloves, which officials believe were used to avoid fingerprints while performing the crime.

The Law enforcement officials have swiftly responded and currently investigating the incident. A manhunt for the second suspect has also been launched by the authorities, who have also urged the locals to share any information or footage that may aid in the investigation.

