Antigua and Barbuda launches cruise port expansion project worth $40m to boost employment, tourism

The ground-breaking ceremony of Antigua Cruise Port’s Upland Development Project (UDP) took place on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, marking a milestone in the Caribbean island-nation’s key cruise tourism sector. During the ceremony which was held at the port, officials released plans for a $40 million-dollar expansion that will include, among other features, new passenger terminals, retail spaces, restaurants and entertainment facilities.

The construction of the new facility, which will be accessible by cruisers, visitors and residents, will kick off in March 2025. It will span over 150,000 square feet. It is completed to be finished in early 2026.

A number of top leaders and dignitaries were present at the ceremony, including Antigua and Barbuda’s Governor-General Rodney Williams, Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez. Mehmet Kuman, chairman and chief executive officer of Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world's largest cruise port operator which has a significant presence in the Caribbean, and Gasper George, general manager of Antigua Cruise Port, were also seen.

PM and tourism minister laud project

Underscoring the broader economic implications of the facility, Prime Minister Browne said, “This partnership (with GPH) is what we considered to be a good fit with our economic policy.” He said the initiative has already proved beneficial for the country through the clearance of a loan worth US $30 million and the building of the fifth berth.

Fernandez highlighted the role the project could play in facilitating the visitors’ arrivals. He said, “January, February 2025 will see over 300,000 passengers coming through for just those two months alone.”

He added that the total number of passengers for 2025 is projected at approximately 900,000 from 466 calls. According to the minister, around 410 calls have already been booked and more than 750,000 passengers confirmed.

Fernandez also said the “magnificent expansion project” will place Antigua and Barbuda at the top of the list of best cruise ports in the region once again.

Kutman makes high prediction

“I promise you we will reach one and a half million in the next five years,” Kutman said while sharing the facility’s growth prospects. He also said the GPH is focused on local employment generation with an expected 200 construction jobs and permanent positions between 200 and 300 once the facility is completed.

The Antigua Cruise Port is the gateway to the capital St. John’s, serving more than 800,000 passengers a year. The port will be redeveloped under the Antigua Cruise Port Development Project through a 30-year lease agreement between the Antiguan and Barbudan government and the GPH.

George said the development “is designed to offer both visitors and the Antiguan community a harmonious blend of social and economic opportunities”.

Features of the facility

Some of the top features of the cruise port expansion project will include:

· A homeporting terminal measuring 6,000 square feet

· Retail spaces that can accommodate 100 local entrepreneurs

· Entertainment facilities

· A modern waterfront day club with pools and a swim-up bar

· Restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating arrangements

· Local food and beverage outlets

· Shops, ice cream parlours

· Construction jobs now and permanent jobs later

Browne government’s focus on tourism sector

In December 2024, PM Browne gave special emphasis on Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector while presenting his budget for 2025. He said one of the government’s major efforts towards making the economy strong has been its focus on the continued growth and transformation of the tourism sector, which he called a pillar of the island-state’s economic success.

While presenting figures suggesting that the tourism sector was witnessing a post-pandemic turnaround with increasing tourist footfalls, Browne made a special mention of the cruise arrivals. He said between January and October 2024, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed more than 570,000 cruise passengers, which is 32 per cent more than that registered in the same period in 2023.

He also mentioned it is not just during the peak season that the tourists are visiting Antigua and Barbuda but throughout the year and the ripple effect was seen in related segments, causing an overall economic boost.

The PM also said that the government was making another strategic investment in climate-resilient infrastructure in the form of the Barbuda multipurpose seaport project at an estimated cost of $18 million to accommodate direct cruise arrivals.