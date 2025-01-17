Antigua and Barbuda signs Open Skies agreement with US

The agreement was inked by Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the US Ambassador Roger Nyhus.

In a major boost to its foreign economic affairs, the government of Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, signed the Open Skies Agreement to improve aviation ties between the two nations. The pact is expected to create greater opportunities for air travel and economic cooperation between them. A release from the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, confirmed the development.

“This agreement unlocks greater flexibility for air travel, enhancing options for passengers and airlines while driving growth in tourism and commerce,” it said.

The agreement was inked by Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the US Ambassador to Barbados, Eastern Caribbean and the OECS, Roger Nyhus, who also concurrently represents Washington DC in Antigua and Barbuda and other island-nations in the region. The signing ceremony was held at the Office of the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and was attended by officials.

The US Department of Transportation called Washington DC’s Open Skies policy “the global gold standard in international aviation liberalization”. Under the agreement, the US and Antigua and Barbuda will have flexible air services operating between them.

It will not only give both airlines and passengers more options but also better connectivity to serve the tourism and commerce sectors.

US Ambassador and PM Browne hail agreement

Nyhus, who is known for promoting US firms in sectors relevant to the Eastern Caribbean, including aviation and tourism, hailed the agreement saying it reflects the spirit of collaborative work.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” he said. The diplomat added the agreement removed unnecessary restrictions on international air transportation to empower airlines to make decisions based on market factors.

PM Browne, who is also his country’s finance and corporate governance minister, highlighted the agreement’s significance and said he was optimistic about the continued development of the island-nation’s ties with the US. He was also hopeful about the opportunities that the agreement would create for his country.

The prime minister also shared the news posted by the US Embassy in Bridgetown.

The two leaders shook hands and exchanged pleasantries after the document was signed.

It is hoped that the Open Skies Agreement will facilitate frequent and affordable flights between cities of the two nations in the Western Hemisphere, boosting both tourism and businesses in the region.

People react

People were divided over the news. While many welcomed the agreement, others said the idea of reciprocity between a large economy such as the US and a small island like Antigua and Barbuda meant nothing. One suspected the US might use Antigua and Barbuda’s airspace under the agreement in case of a potential war. Another countered saying while the US has a bigger leverage in the aviation sector, Antigua and Barbuda can benefit from a boost to its tourism due to increased air travel.