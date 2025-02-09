Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveils new 3D Design for JNF General Hospital

St Kitts and Nevis: A new 3D design for the Joseph N France General Hospital has been revealed by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on Saturday. As part of enhanced and sustainable health infrastructure, new JNF Hospital is aimed at providing better healthcare services and efficient medical treatments to the patients and the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew shared video on Facebook and expressed delight in serving the progress in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to provide a better living standard to the citizens. The unveiling ceremony was hosted by the government where they showcased their commitment towards the health sector and noted that they are working in enhancing health services and other deliveries in the country.

Newly appointed Director of Health Institutions, Dr Jenson Morton expressed delight and said that this is the day to introduce transformed healthcare sector of St Kitts and Nevis. The new design will enhance their healthcare facilities and provide the ability to the professionals to enhance their skills in treating people.

Permanent Secretary, Curtis Martin lauded the ability of Morton and noted that he is not just a leader who works to shape the bright future of the healthcare services in St Kitts and Nevis. He said that proper implementation and enhanced service upgrades will empower the abilities of the healthcare by providing them with enhanced precision and proper infrastructure.

JNF Hospital is one of the main healthcare sources in St Kitts and Nevis, empowering deliveries of the doctors and professionals. Several projects such as procurement of MRI machines and other operations have been performed at the hospital, providing sustainable offerings to the citizens.

The expertise of Morton will be used in providing enhanced infrastructure to the citizens with an intent to position it as the best healthcare source in St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

Prime Minister Dr Drew expressed pride and said that the progress has been derived by the strategies of SKN Labour Party.