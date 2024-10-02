St Kitts and Nevis set to develop Marine Shrimp Aquaculture to enhance food security

The Department of Marine Resources has led this initiative along with the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) to ensure food security and limit imports.

St Kitts and Nevis: A brand-new and first-of-its-kind Marine Shrimp Aquaculture is all set to be established in St Kitts and Nevis. The project is expected to drive the marine economy and enhance food security.

The initiative emerges to be an impressive step towards creating lucrative employment opportunities for the youth, creating food security among residents, and fostering livelihoods ultimately leading to a perfectly driven economy.

The Department of Marine Resources aims to provide high-quality, fresh, and nutritious food to the communities through sustainable cultivating methods. The authorities noted that the development is set to create a remarkable impact on our island's future.

“Together, let's embrace the potential of sustainable aquaculture to nourish our people and enrich our economy,” the authorities added ahead.

The Department of Marine Resources in light of leading this astounding step towards food security, also held a special meeting earlier to discuss strategies to advance the Shrimp Aquaculture across the Twin Island Federation.

The meeting was attended by Aqua culturists and Shrimp farming enthusiasts from across St Kitts and Nevis, and they stated their unique opinions on this initiative. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the FAO, who all shed light on the challenges and advantages of the program.

The meeting majorly focused on the FAO Shrimp Pilot Grow Out project and discussed reducing food imports from other countries. Under this project eh Department of Marine Resources for St Kitts and Nevis will receive shrimp post-larvae from Saint Lucia which will be raised until they mature.

These larvae will start maturing in around 2.5 to 4 months after which they will be left for breeding to increase populations and then will harvest for commercial sale.

These larvae will be kept in two grow-out ponds, in order to assess the feasibility of sustainable shrimp farming in the federation. Following the meeting, all the members of FOA and the Department of Marine Resources went for a visit to the proposed site where the ponds will be constructed.

This project acts as an astounding initiative towards the government’s 25 by 25 agenda which is aimed at reducing food imports in St Kitts and Nevis by producing local organic goods. Under this initiative, the vision is to reduce 25% of food imports by 2025.

The Department of Marine Resources is notably involved in such initiatives to promote the island nation’s capacity to build a sustainable marine management area in the waters of St Kitts and Nevis. The installation of Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) has notably been one of such initiatives which have brought fruitful results to the country.

These devices provide safety and sustainable management for high seas and local fishing fleets, further ensuring food security in the federation. These devices relieve pressure on vulnerable reef habitats and introduce alternative fish species. This promotes an eco-friendly fishing habit, creating a stable food supply for the future.