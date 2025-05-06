British Rapper Central Cee honours Guyanese heritage with bold look at Met Gala 2025

This year’s Met Gala theme celebrated individuality and Black fashion through the lens of fine tailoring. Central Cee embraced the theme with a sharply tailored suit featuring a peaked lapel, crisp white shirt, and a slim black tie.

British Rapper Central Cee, paid tribute to his Guyanese roots at the Met Gala 2025 by wearing a brooche of Guyana’s flag on his black suite. While embracing this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” he paid homage to his father’s heritage through a small yet powerful accessory.

This year the theme celebrated individuality and black fashion through the lens of fine tailoring. Central Cee’s suite featured a peaked lapel paired with a white shirt and a very slim black tie. He added a black and white striped pocket square to balance the black in the outfit and let his accompanying Guyana’s flag stand out in his outfit.

He accessorized his suite with sleek black leather shoes, a pair of thin eyeglasses and a black cane, enhancing the class and vintage style of the complete outfit. The overall look delivered confidence, and a polished and professionally designed style.

However, this is to be noted Central Cee, earlier in one of his song’s released in 2023 revealed that he is against the idea of dressing formally. He announced this in his song ‘Our 25th Birthday’ whose lyrics stated as ‘I ain’t puttin no suit and tie on, I turned down the Met Gala.’

However, he made an iconic debut this year with a striking appearance. Notably, Cee whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su is a British rapper born and brought up in England. His mother has English ancestor while his father has both Guyanese and Chinese ancestor.

He is a popular name in the music industry, as he rose to fame with his chart bursting singles and albums including, “Day in the life”, “Loading”, “Wild West”, and “23”.

His song Doja released in 2022 was the most streamed UK rap song on Spotify. His song Sprinter released in 2023 was the number one single in the same year.

Netizens in response to his exciting and shocking appearance have been lauding him for his tribute on the internet.

A user named Chand Ani wrote, “Just look at that flag isn't it the most beautiful flag of them all.”

Another user named Sunshine Olney Richards wrote, “Tek a big up love when these celebrities acknowledge their heritage like the way riri acknowledged Guyana’s food is d best.”