St. Kitts and Nevis highlights solidarity and social inclusion at UN social development session

The priority theme of CSocD63 focused on strengthening solidarity, social inclusion, and cohesion to accelerate the delivery of commitments from the Copenhagen Declaration and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

St. Kitts and Nevis’s representatives focused on strengthening solidarity, social inclusion and development at the 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD63) which was held at the world organisation’s headquarters in New York between February 10 and 14, 2025.

Mutryce Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis’s Permanent Representative of the UN and Sonia Boddie-Thompson, Counsellor at the commission, took part in the event. The priority theme of CSocD63 was “Strengthening solidarity, social inclusion and social cohesion to accelerate the delivery of the commitments of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to achieving the UN’s Social Development Goals 2030 which speak about fulfilling 17 missions including social welfare, gender equality, sustainability, climate action, peace and others.

About Commission for Social Development

The CSocD, which comes under the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), one of its principal organs, provides advice to the world body on issues of social development. The commission has played a key role in the implementation of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and Programme of Action which was adopted in the 1995 World Summit for Social Development. The Declaration aimed to “place people at the centre of development by ensuring full participation by all”. It meets annually every February.

The commission also plays a significant role in promoting social policies that facilitate the UN’s overall development goals, particularly about erasing poverty, promoting social integration and ensuring full job opportunities and decent employment for everyone. These goals align with the pillars of St. Kitts and Nevis’s Small Island State Agenda which include expanding social protections and safety nets for vulnerable groups.

About CSocD63

The recently concluded CSocD63 focused on social resilience and social development and featured a series of panel discussions, debates and events on the sidelines addressing various aspects of social development. A ministerial forum named ‘Strengthening solidarity and social cohesion’ and a panel discussion on emerging issues on ‘Social resilience and social development’ were also held.

The emerging issues are also central to the St. Kitts and Nevis government’s policies aimed at transforming the country into a sustainable island state. They align with the vision that Prime Minister Terrance Drew presented during his 2025 Budget address in December 2024 where he said, “creating jobs is not just about economic growth -- it is about strengthening stability, reducing poverty and building resilience against external shocks.”

The event held particular significance since it contributed to the preparations for the Second World Summit for Social Development which will be held in Doha, Qatar, in November 2025 to mark three decades of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and Programme of Action.

Who took part

The session was attended by several dignitaries, including representatives from the UN member-states, non-governmental organizations engaged in social development work and civil society organizations.

Poland’s Ambassador to the UN Krzysztof Szczerski chaired the session, which also saw the presence of Bob Rae, President of the ECOSOC; Philemon Yang, president of the UN General Assembly; Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy; and Liana Almony, Chair of the NGO Committee for Social Development, among others.