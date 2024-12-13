Revathi’s husband to withdraw complaint: Shocking twist to Allu Arjun's arrest

The victim’s husband issued a statement highlighting that he is willing to withdraw his complaint and that he does not consider Allu Arjun responsible for his wife’s death.

A shocking statement has been made by Revathi’s husband, the woman who died during Pushpa 2’s premier night in India, as he acknowledges that Allu Arjun is not responsible for his wife’s death.

He added that he was not even aware of the actor’s arrest and got to hear the news while he was in the hospital.

“Police did not even inform me of his arrest, I watched it at the hospital. Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede,” the victim’s husband revealed.

He added that this is not Arjun’s fault that he visited the theatre that day with his wife. Revathi’s husband stated that it was his son’s stubbornness to watch the movie, that he visited the theatre that night.

This is also to be noted that the Sandhya Theatre also demanded police protection for the premier night as being aware of the possible crowd gatherings.

However, no arrangements were made at the theatre to tackle the _crowd. Although the theatre authorities took all necessary precautions to tackle the crowd, police have arrested some of them considering their role in the stampede.

The arrested officials include M. Sandeep, owner of Sandhya Theatre, M. Nagaraju, the Senior manager of Sandhya Theatre, and Gandhakam Vijay Chander, who is responsible for overseeing the theatre’s lower balcony.

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy also made an official statement following the actor’s arrest stating that, the government has no role in the case and the law will take its own course.

WHO IS ALLU ARJUN AND WHY THE HYPE FOR THIS INDIAN ACTOR IS SO HIGH?

Allu Arjun is a famous name in the Telugu (a state in India) film industry. He is well known for his role in action-thriller, Pushpa. The actor has won several awards for his acting skills and is one of the most celebrated actor in the Indian film industry.

The actor has a huge fan base, who are constantly supporting their ‘Stylish Star’ on social media, while hundreds have gathered around his house and on roads in Telangana demanding ‘justice’ for him.

“It's so easy to do this stupidity. It was her own responsibility, her family's responsibility to take care of where they are going. How come Allu is responsible?” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “This is shocking news! If true, I hope justice is served, and the situation is resolved fairly. However, it's essential to wait for more details before jumping to conclusions. Let’s hope the truth comes out soon.”