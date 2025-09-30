Mariah Seenath’s case Prime suspect ‘Bambi’ releases video message claiming innocence  

He stated that he had never met Mariah and denied being at the location where he was accused of being caught with her.

Trinidad and Tobago: The prime suspect in Mariah Seenath’s murder case, Reynold Teelucksingh famously known as Bambi has shared a video on his social media citing his innocence and further stirring suspicion in the case. Mariah, who was a student at East Secondary School, went missing after she left her grandmother’s house on September 20 in the morning to meet his father.

Bambi who has been accused of involvement in Mariah’s murder is a close relative to the family and ex brother-in-law of Mariah’s father. In the video message released Bambi claimed his innocence as he recounted on all his actions and whereabouts on the date of the incident.

He released a long 12-minute video message through various social media platforms and said that he went to his mother house, spent time with his friends and in the morning went to pick one of his friends.

According to him, he never met Mariah and claimed that he was not present at the location where he has been accused of being caught along with Mariah.

“I wouldn't do anything bad to her as I consider her as my daughter. I wouldn't do anything bad to someone else's daughter like I don't want bad for my own” he stated.

Bambi further accused Mariah’s mother of beating her and emphasized on different incidents. He further called on for a thorough investigation into the case to clear his name and agreed for a video call with the investigators.

"Just because I was there and people saw me before I left, they took my name because everyone has a beef with me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family of Mariah Seenath has been calling for a more thorough investigation, while claiming that Bambi has been involved in such incidents earlier as well. However, the police officials have been investigating all the circumstances to find out the suspect related to Mariah Seenath’s death.