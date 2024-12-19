Antigua and Barbuda government to invest in six new school buses to improve student transportation

The initiative to acquire the new vehicles is part of several measures announced by Charles Fernandez, the minister who oversees Antigua and Barbuda’s transport sector.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has decided to buy six new school buses in 2025 to replace the ageing fleet and improve the students’ travel experience. Several of the current buses have been in service for nearly two decades now, making their maintenance difficult.

Earlier in 2024, the PM Gaston Browne-led government acquired four new school buses to boost the National School Bus System, reaffirming its commitment to give school students better transportation services.

Prime Minister Browne shared on his official Facebook account the news report confirming the government’s investment in student transportation with new school buses.

Antigua and Barbuda has an extensive school transportation network which serves as a key pillar to its education system. The Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) plays a key role in ensuring that issues related to transportation, including the students’ transportation, are properly addressed. The island’s National School Bus System caters to the students’ needs but there are still areas of improvement. Sometimes, the buses are late in picking up the students while at times, they are overcrowded.

There are also complaints about the state of the vehicles. The government has focused on improving the system and students and guardians are encouraged to give feedback to the ABTB so that improvements can be made. Plans are also underway to introduce green electric buses to minimize environmental impact.

Antigua and Barbuda plans other traffic measures

The Caribbean nation has also taken a strategy to improve the overall traffic situation by expanding road-traffic markings, ensuring better guidance and safety for both motorists and pedestrians. Authorities have also planned to upgrade the physical facilities at the East and West Bus Stations by setting up new restrooms, surveillance cameras and additional office space to serve the public better.

The government recently unveiled in its Budget 2025 a major plan to upgrade Antigua and Barbuda’s road infrastructure.

The ABTB will also collaborate with the National Asset Management Company to deal with the growing problem of traffic congestion by setting up paid parking meters on major streets. According to Fernandez, this will help in reducing bottlenecks during peak hours.

The government has also planned to enhance the driver’s license and vehicle-licensing software to make the user experience smoother.