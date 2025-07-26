Jamaican British Actor Michael Ward charged with rape, sexual assault

Ward has completely denied the charges of rape and sexual assault and stated that he is fully cooperating with the police during the investigation.

Jamaica: A renowned Jamaica British actor Michael Ward has been officially charged with rape and sexual assault charges. According to the information, the 27 year old boy from Jamaica, who is known for his roles in movies such as Old Guard and Eddington, was charged by the Metropolitan Police.

It is being said that the actor carried out the tragic act in January 2023 following which the victim reported the same with the police however due to the sensitive matter of the incident, the identity of the woman is not yet revealed.

Ward has entirely denied the charged of rape and sexual assault and noted that he was fully cooperating with the police throughout the investigation process. He further issued a statement expressing full faith that the ongoing proceeding will clear his name.

Reports further claim that Michael is scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrate Court on August 28, 2025. Moreover, the police and CPS have also issued statements regarding the charges and the significance of a fair trial.

Detective superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the met investigation, said that the officers will continue to support the woman who has come forward. He further said that his team knows the investigation of this nature can have a significant impact on those who make reports and can also make their life difficult.

Police have further assured that they will do a fair and transparent investigation and they told people and the family of the victim to rest assured.

Notably, the 27 year old was awarded with the highly prestigious Bafta Rising Star Honour in 2020 and was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Bafta for his role in Small Axe in BBC in 2021 as well as for the Empire of Light film which was released in 2022.

The accused, who has around 1.2 million followers on Instagram, played in the Soccer Aid match last year at Stamford Bridge and gave a reading at the Christmas Eve Carol service in 2023 hosted by the Princess of Wales.