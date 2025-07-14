Triple Murder in Trinidad and Tobago: Suspended Police Constable Among Victims

Reports say the deceased officer, 31-year-old Davy Le Maitre of Cocorite, was on suspension from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officials are investigating a triple murder that took place in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, July 13th, 2025, including an ex-police official. The incident took place along the Lange Street, Gonzales, Belmont, Trinidad and Tobago at around 6:00 pm in the evening.

According to reports, the police official who died was a 31-year-old constable, Davy Le Maitre o fUpper Cocorite Terrace, Cocorite, Trinidad and Tobago. The police official was on suspension from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at the time of his death.

Two other individuals were also killed in the incident; however, their identities remain unknown as of now. The police officials are investigating the incident and piecing together every information which have been received by processing the scene.

While the investigations continue into the case, locals are urged to stay cautious.

