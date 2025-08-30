Caribbean Music Awards 2025: Full List of Winners

Trinidad: 5 UNC MPs went uninvited in general election meeting
The 3rd annual Caribbean Music Awards concluded on 28th August 2025 with an outstanding display of Caribbean talent in New York. From showstopping performances to heartfelt tributes, the night honoured the immense talent of the Caribbean and its rich+ heritage.
In this year’s contest, women stood out stronger across all the genres with Shenseea, Lila Iké, and Patrice Roberts each earning the coveted Female Artist of the Year title in dancehall, reggae, and soca, respectively. The award ceremony recognised Caribbean talent who made significant achievements during their time in the industry and uplifted the global presence of the region.
Dancehall Artist of the Year – Female: Shenseea
Reggae Artist of the Year – Female: Lila Iké
Soca Artist of the Year – Female: Patrice Roberts
Dancehall Artist of the Year – Male: Valiant
Reggae Artist of the Year – Male: Romain Virgo
Soca Artist of the Year – Male: Skinny Fabulous
Elite Icon Award: Busta Rhymes
Lifetime Achievement Award: Bounty Killer
Calypso Honors: Austin “Super Blue” Lyons
Producer Honors: Kerwin Du Bois
Humanitarian Award: Sizzla Youth Foundation
Gospel Excellence: Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers
Legacy Honors: Carimi (Haitian band)
Reggae Collaboration of the Year: Bugle ft. Buju Banton & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – "Thank You Lord"
Bouyon Artist of the Year: The Bouyon Boys
Bouyon Collaborator of the Year: Lady Lava