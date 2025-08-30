Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online
Saturday, 30th August 2025

Caribbean Music Awards 2025: Full List of Winners

In this year’s contest, women stood out stronger across all the genres with Shenseea, Lila Iké, and Patrice Roberts each earning the coveted Female Artist of the Year title in dancehall, reggae, and soca, respectively.

Written by Amara Campbell

Updated At 2025-08-30 22:02:43

Share this Article

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

The 3rd annual Caribbean Music Awards concluded on 28th August 2025 with an outstanding display of Caribbean talent in New York. From showstopping performances to heartfelt tributes, the night honoured the immense talent of the Caribbean and its rich+ heritage.

In this year’s contest, women stood out stronger across all the genres with Shenseea, Lila Iké, and Patrice Roberts each earning the coveted Female Artist of the Year title in dancehall, reggae, and soca, respectively. The award ceremony recognised Caribbean talent who made significant achievements during their time in the industry and uplifted the global presence of the region.

Complete List of Winners for 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Female Artists of the Year

  • Dancehall Artist of the Year – Female: Shenseea

  • Reggae Artist of the Year – Female: Lila Iké

  • Soca Artist of the Year – Female: Patrice Roberts

Male Artists of the Year

  • Dancehall Artist of the Year – Male: Valiant

  • Reggae Artist of the Year – Male: Romain Virgo

  • Soca Artist of the Year – Male: Skinny Fabulous

Iconic Honors

  • Elite Icon Award: Busta Rhymes

  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Bounty Killer

  • Calypso Honors: Austin “Super Blue” Lyons

Special Recognitions

  • Producer Honors: Kerwin Du Bois

  • Humanitarian Award: Sizzla Youth Foundation

  • Gospel Excellence: Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers

  • Legacy Honors: Carimi (Haitian band)

 Notable Wins

  • Reggae Collaboration of the Year: Bugle ft. Buju Banton & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley"Thank You Lord"

  • Bouyon Artist of the Year: The Bouyon Boys

  • Bouyon Collaborator of the Year: Lady Lava


Latest Stories

Related Articles