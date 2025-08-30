Caribbean Music Awards 2025: Full List of Winners

In this year’s contest, women stood out stronger across all the genres with Shenseea, Lila Iké, and Patrice Roberts each earning the coveted Female Artist of the Year title in dancehall, reggae, and soca, respectively.

The 3rd annual Caribbean Music Awards concluded on 28th August 2025 with an outstanding display of Caribbean talent in New York. From showstopping performances to heartfelt tributes, the night honoured the immense talent of the Caribbean and its rich+ heritage.

In this year’s contest, women stood out stronger across all the genres with Shenseea, Lila Iké, and Patrice Roberts each earning the coveted Female Artist of the Year title in dancehall, reggae, and soca, respectively. The award ceremony recognised Caribbean talent who made significant achievements during their time in the industry and uplifted the global presence of the region.

Complete List of Winners for 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Female Artists of the Year

Dancehall Artist of the Year – Female : Shenseea

Reggae Artist of the Year – Female : Lila Iké

Soca Artist of the Year – Female: Patrice Roberts

Male Artists of the Year

Dancehall Artist of the Year – Male : Valiant

Reggae Artist of the Year – Male : Romain Virgo

Soca Artist of the Year – Male: Skinny Fabulous

Iconic Honors

Elite Icon Award : Busta Rhymes

Lifetime Achievement Award : Bounty Killer

Calypso Honors: Austin “Super Blue” Lyons

Special Recognitions

Producer Honors : Kerwin Du Bois

Humanitarian Award : Sizzla Youth Foundation

Gospel Excellence : Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers

Legacy Honors: Carimi (Haitian band)

Notable Wins

Reggae Collaboration of the Year : Bugle ft. Buju Banton & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – "Thank You Lord"

Bouyon Artist of the Year : The Bouyon Boys

Bouyon Collaborator of the Year: Lady Lava



