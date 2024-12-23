Barbados welcomes 8k passengers, 54 flights in one day

On Saturday, a total of 54 flights have been landed in Barbados, welcoming huge influx of the passengers.

Barbados: A total of 8,000 passengers and 54 flights have landed in Barbados on December 21, 2024. Out of the total tourists, 5800 passengers traveled to the country onboard different flights, while 2200 visitors arrived from air to sea.

On Saturday, a total of 54 flights have been landed in Barbados, welcoming huge influx of the passengers. Out of these total flights, 15 aircraft consisted of wide body and landed at Grantley Adams International Airport, while 15 were of narrow body.

The remaining 24 flights provided service to Barbados from the regional countries including Caribbean Airlines, LIAT 2020 and interCaribbean Airways. This year, Barbados welcomed six inaugural flights from the United States of America and welcomed huge influx of the passengers.

Six inaugural flights from US in 2024

American Airlines launched its service to Barbados from Philadelphia on the weekly basis and landed for the first service in 2024. The second flight of the day was from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York as American Airlines launched new route to Barbados on a daily basis.

Delta Airlines also added to the schedule of the weekly service to Barbados with flights operating from New York. The first flight on the route landed on Saturday from JFK on a daily basis. Delta Airlines also launched new service from Atlanta to Barbados and provided its first flight in 2024.

The increase in airlift has also boosted the seating capacity to Barbados from the United States while allowing the greater connectivity. The country has become a major hub for the airline and the United States has become great market option for the people of Barbados.

Passengers at Grantley Adams International Airport in 2024

According to the tourism ministry, a record of 2.35 million passengers arrived in Barbados in 2024. Now, the arrival of the passengers has exceeded the record passenger growth of 2019 which was 2.29 million passengers.

On Saturday afternoon, Delta Airlines provided its first-ever flight to JFK, New York to Barbados and carried 160 passengers. The fully-booked service was provided to the country with the help of DL1900 aircraft and was captained by Mark Nagel.

The Tourism Minister of Barbados Ian Gooding Edghill expressed delight and noted that the year has remained quite exciting for the tourism sector of the country. He announced that Saturday also featured a huge influx of the tourists with the landing of 54 flights.