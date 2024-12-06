Taylor Swift’s Vancouver Concert Tickets still on sale; Scammers targeting Fans

The final concert in Vancouver will take place in BC Place Stadium.

The longest ever Eras Tour of Taylor Swift is set to conclude this weekend in Vancouver, and the excitement of this event is peaking heights among the fans. Fans still have the opportunity to get the final tickets and fulfill their dream of being in Taylor Swift’s concert.

The final concert in Vancouver will take place in BC Place Stadium. The highly anticipated event will take place over the weekend, from 6th December to 8th December 2024.

Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concert Tickets

Swifties eager to attend Taylor Swift’s concert in Vancouver still have the opportunity to get some tickets for themselves to experience the ultimate musical night.

Notably, due to unexpectedly high hype and excitement for the first time in the Eras tour, the authorities have made arrangements for seating behind the stage. These tickets will offer fans a moment to enjoy Taylor’s singing, but they will have to compromise the view.

The tickets for these are on sale right now and are available online at all the platforms including Stubhub, Seatgeek, and Vividseats.

Be aware of SCAMMERS!!

While the hype for the concert is high, scammers have made their way to trick people as they fool them through social media.

Notably, these scammers put posts noting that they are selling tickets to the concert now as they are not able to attend it. They put these posts within designated Facebook groups as a strategy to attract Taylor Swift Fans.

One Such user expressed a deal ahead for interested fans to get tickets from him as he will not be able to attend the concert.

“i was lucky to get (2) tickets for Taylor swift Vancouver concert and I'm not even sure i can make it. You can dm me if interested,” the user said.

Another user to scam the people, expressed his dissatisfaction over not being able to join the concert and extended an offer for ‘four’ tickets he had available.

“I hope you had an amazing day. I have some bittersweet news: we can’t make it to the Taylor Swift Vancouver concert on Dec 7.

The exciting part? I have FOUR tickets for SALE. If you’re a passionate fan interested in these tickets, reach out! Let’s ensure they go to someone who will cheer their heart out!” he said.