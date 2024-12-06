Taylor Swift’s Vancouver Concert Tickets still on sale; Scammers targeting Fans

The final concert in Vancouver will take place in BC Place Stadium.

6th of December 2024

The longest ever Eras Tour of Taylor Swift is set to conclude this weekend in Vancouver, and the excitement of this event is peaking heights among the fans. Fans still have the opportunity to get the final tickets and fulfill their dream of being in Taylor Swift’s concert.  

The final concert in Vancouver will take place in BC Place Stadium. The highly anticipated event will take place over the weekend, from 6th December to 8th December 2024.   

Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concert Tickets 

Swifties eager to attend Taylor Swift’s concert in Vancouver still have the opportunity to get some tickets for themselves to experience the ultimate musical night.  

Notably, due to unexpectedly high hype and excitement for the first time in the Eras tour, the authorities have made arrangements for seating behind the stage. These tickets will offer fans a moment to enjoy Taylor’s singing, but they will have to compromise the view. 

The tickets for these are on sale right now and are available online at all the platforms including Stubhub, Seatgeek, and Vividseats.  

Be aware of SCAMMERS!! 

While the hype for the concert is high, scammers have made their way to trick people as they fool them through social media.  

Notably, these scammers put posts noting that they are selling tickets to the concert now as they are not able to attend it. They put these posts within designated Facebook groups as a strategy to attract Taylor Swift Fans.  

One Such user expressed a deal ahead for interested fans to get tickets from him as he will  not be able to attend the concert.  

“i was lucky to get (2) tickets for Taylor swift Vancouver concert and I'm not even sure i can make it. You can dm me if interested,” the user said.  

Another user to scam the people, expressed his dissatisfaction over not being able to join the concert and extended an offer for ‘four’ tickets he had available.  

“I hope you had an amazing day. I have some bittersweet news: we can’t make it to the Taylor Swift Vancouver concert on Dec 7.  

The exciting part? I have FOUR tickets for SALE. If you’re a passionate fan interested in these tickets, reach out! Let’s ensure they go to someone who will cheer their heart out!” he said. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Police probing murder of teenager in Port of Spain. Image Credit: Herbert Law Firm
Trinidad and Tobago

Police probing murder of teenager in Port of Spain

Friday, 6th Dec 2024

pedestrians waiting for water to drain out.
Jamaica

St Catherine experience substantial flooding after heavy rainfall

Friday, 6th Dec 2024

Dominica

Dominica’s Marie Claire Giraud wins 2024 Intercontinental Music Awards in...

Friday, 6th Dec 2024

Caribbean

Caribbean Airlines distributes stationery supplies to children

Friday, 6th Dec 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Construction progresses on St Peter’s Road with drain...

Friday, 6th Dec 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Opposition Leader Kamla urges for 'Anti-Bullying Law' at Jayden...

Friday, 6th Dec 2024

Grenada

Grenada: Christmas in Gardens to lift up spirit of public after Hurricane...

Friday, 6th Dec 2024

Guyana

PM Narendra Modi all set to visit Guyana, participate in CARICOM-India Su...

Friday, 6th Dec 2024