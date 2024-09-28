CPL 2024: David Miller plays his 500th match in T20 format for Barbados Royals

With this milestone, he became the sixth player from the world cricket to join the club of 500 matches along with Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russel and Shoaib Malik.

Caribbean: Davis Miller played the 500th match in the T20 format in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League on Wednesday night in Guyana. He played for Barbados Royals against the Guyana Amazon Warriors and scored 71 runs off 34 deliveries.

With this milestone, he became the sixth player from the world cricket to join the club of 500 matches along with Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russel and Shoaib Malik. He played masterpiece innings for his 500th match with a special half-century as the cricket world showered wishes on his achievement.

However, Barbados Royals lost the match against the Warriors by 47 runs, but the entire ground of Guyana National Cricket Stadium celebrated his success and bowed for his legacy. South African Player Miller is known for his class and power hitting in all formats of cricket, positioning him as a significant player for the team.

In the CPL match, Guyana Amazon Warriors won against the Barbados Royals and maintained its winning streak at the final stage. While setting the target of 220 runs for the Royals, the Warriors restricted them to 172 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Shai Hope also secured the “Player of the Match” award in the match as he also scored 71 runs off 37 deliveries.

Barbados Royals: CPL Journey

Barbados Royals performed well in the Caribbean Premier League 2024 while winning five out of 10 matches. With its back-to-back victories, the team secured the first place in the points table and advanced to the playoffs of the tournament last week. It became the first team to qualify for the last stage of the 2024 CPL.

Currently, the team stands in the fourth position in the points table after losing its last match against Trinbago Knight Riders. The Riders defeated Royals by 30 runs and rose above in the points table, securing third position.