SVG ready to welcome global tourists, new flights and routes open for winter season 2024

The tourism authority of St Vincent and the Grenadines announced the development noting that this November and December, flights from around the globe and region are bringing more ways than ever to reach the beautiful islands.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: As the winter tourist season is all set to kick off in the Caribbean from December 2024 onwards, several airlines have announced flights from across the globe to St Vincent and the Grenadines in order to increase air access and help passengers plan their trips according to their desired dates.

The tourism authority of St Vincent and the Grenadines announced the development noting that this November and December, flights from around the globe and region are bringing more ways than ever to reach the beautiful islands.

It further added that with Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada Rouge, American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, JetBlue and more, it is the perfect time to plan the island getaway.

The tourism authority further shared the schedule of these flights and reminded the general public to find out when their favourite airlines arrive, saying, "The heart of the Caribbean awaits—let the adventure begin!"

According to the information, the flights will be arriving from New York, London, Miami, Toronto, Barbados, Grenada, St Maarten, Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

With a number of options of flights every day, passengers have an array of options to choose for their desired dates and airlines to travel to the twin island nation.

The flight schedule from November to December 2024 to St Vincent and the Grenadines is as follows:

Sundays

American Airlines – AA159 will be departing Miami International Airport at 11:06 am and will arrive at Argyle International Airport at 2:39 pm

Caribbean Airlines – BW200 will depart Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados at 2:50 pm and will arrive at 3:35 pm

Virgin Atlantic – VS197 will depart LDN at 2:50 pm and will arrive at 5:25 pm

Air Canada Rouge – ROU1868 will depart Trail Regional Airport, Canada at 9:30 am and will arrive at 3:50 pm

JetBlue – B61639 will leave John F Kennedy International Airport, New York at 8 am and will arrive at 1:41 pm

InterCaribbean – JY703 will leave at 8 55 am from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada and will arrive at 9 25 am; JY716 will depart from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados at 12 50 pm and will arrive at 1 25 pm; JY764 will leave from Barbados at 7 10 pm and will arrive at 7 40 pm

LIAT 20 – LI303 will leave Grenada at 5:25 pm and will arrive at 6:10 pm

Mondays

American Airlines – AA1427 will be departing Miami International Airport at 11:06 am and will arrive at Argyle International Airport at 2:39 pm

Caribbean Airlines – BW236 will depart Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados at 7:45 am and will arrive at 8:30 am

Virgin Atlantic – VS197 will depart LDN at 2:50 pm and will arrive at 5:25 pm

InterCaribbean – JY703 will leave at 8:55 am from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada and will arrive at 9:25 am; JY716 will depart from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados at 12:50 pm and will arrive at 1 25 pm; JY764 will leave from Barbados at 7 10 pm and will arrive at 7:40 pm

LIAT 20 – LI301 will leave Saint Lucia at 4:45 pm and will arrive at 5:35 pm; LI333 will leave Barbados at 5:25 pm and will arrive at 6:10 pm

Sunrise Airways – S6808 will leave Antigua at 7:45 am and will take stops in St Kitts, Dominica and Saint Lucia before arriving in St Vincent at 11:45 am

Tuesdays

American Airlines – AA1159 will be departing Miami International Airport at 11:06 am and will arrive at Argyle International Airport at 2:39 pm

InterCaribbean – JY703 will leave at 8:55 am from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada and will arrive at 9:25 am; JY716 will depart from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados at 12:50 pm and will arrive at 1:25 pm; JY764 will leave from Barbados at 7:10 pm and will arrive at 7:40 pm

Conviasa – The flight will leave CCS airport at 8 am, arriving in St Vincent at 9:30 am

Winair – The flight will depart from St Maarten at 9:45 am and will arrive at 2:05 pm

Wednesdays

American Airlines – AA159 will be departing Miami International Airport at 11:06 am and will arrive at Argyle International Airport at 2:39 pm

Caribbean Airlines – BW236 will depart Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados at 7:45 am and will arrive at 8:30 am

Virgin Atlantic – VS197 will depart LDN at 2:50 pm and will arrive at 5:25 pm

Air Canada Rouge – ROU1868 will depart Trail Regional Airport, Canada at 9:30 am and will arrive at 3:50 pm

JetBlue – B61639 will leave John F Kennedy International Airport, New York at 8 am and will arrive at 1:41 pm

InterCaribbean – JY703 will leave at 8:55 am from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada and will arrive at 9:25 am; JY716 will depart from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados at 12:50 pm and will arrive at 1:25 pm; JY764 will leave from Barbados at 7:10 pm and will arrive at 7:40 pm

Thursdays

American Airlines – AA1427 will be departing Miami International Airport at 11:06 am and will arrive at Argyle International Airport at 2:39 pm

Air Canada Rouge – ROU1868 will depart Trail Regional Airport, Canada at 9:30 am and will arrive at 3:50 pm

InterCaribbean – JY703 will leave at 8:55 am from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada and will arrive at 9:25 am; JY716 will depart from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados at 12:50 pm and will arrive at 1:25 pm; JY764 will leave from Barbados at 7:10 pm and will arrive at 7:40 pm

Sunrise Airways – S6808 will leave Antigua at 7:45 am and will take stops in St Kitts, Dominica and Saint Lucia before arriving in St Vincent at 11:45 am

Fridays

American Airlines – AA1159 will be departing Miami International Airport at 11:06 am and will arrive at Argyle International Airport at 2:39 pm

Caribbean Airlines – BW236 will depart Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados at 7:45 am and will arrive at 8:30 am

InterCaribbean – JY703 will leave at 8:55 am from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada and will arrive at 9:25 am; JY716 will depart from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados at 12:50 pm and will arrive at 1:25 pm; JY764 will leave from Barbados at 7:10 pm and will arrive at 7:40 pm

Saturdays

American Airlines – AA1159 will be departing Miami International Airport at 11:06 am and will arrive at Argyle International Airport at 2:39 pm; AA3080 will depart JFK, New York at 9:30 am and will arrive at 2:30 pm throughout December; AA3073 will leave Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina at 2:35 pm and will arrive at 5:01 pm

Caribbean Airlines – BW236 will depart Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados at 7 45 am and will arrive at 8 30 am; BW252 will leave Port of Spain, Trinidad at 11:55 am and will arrive at 12 40 pm; BW553 will leave JFK, New York at 9 30 am and will arrive at 2 05 pm

InterCaribbean – JY703 will leave at 8 55 am from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada and will arrive at 9:25 am; JY716 will depart from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados at 12:50 pm and will arrive at 1:25 pm; JY764 will leave from Barbados at 7:10 pm and will arrive at 7:40 pm

Winair – The flight will depart from St Maarten at 9:45 am and will arrive at 2:05 pm

Sunrise Airways – S6808 will leave Antigua at 7:45 am and will take stops in St Kitts, Dominica and Saint Lucia before arriving in St Vincent at 11:45 am

Disclaimer: The update on St Vincent and the Grenadines’ flight schedule for November – December 2024 is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.