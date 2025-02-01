50 Jamaicans arrive at Norman Manley International Airport on first deportation flight from US

According to the reports, several of the individuals have gone through the process of immigration and also returned to their families following their safe procedure.

Jamaica: Around 50 Jamaican deportees have been taken back to the country on the first deportation flight from the United States for 2025. The flight of the individuals landed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston as part of the regular monthly immigration step between the two countries.

Under the step, the deportees from the United States will land in Jamaica on Thursday of the last week of every month till all the individuals would take back. Foreign Minister of Jamaica, Kamina Johnson Smith confirmed the arrival of the flight and noted that this is significant part for the arrangements between two countries.

According to the reports, several of the individuals have gone through the process of immigration and also returned to their families following their safe procedure. However, some of them are still under custody of the police due to some delay in their process of immigration.

Kamina Johnson Smith added that the deportation procedure will proceed in phases and specific manner while dismissing claims that thousands of Jamaicans are being taken in one phase. She said that several of the individuals have been taken into custody due to their criminal records and law-abiding migrants.

Kamina Smith added that the investigation process is underway for these individuals and the National Security Council of Jamaica are also working to assess the risk related to these people. She added that their criminal backgrounds and other public safety strategies for these individuals are under scrutiny, aiming to maintain the situation of law and order.

After the announcement of the deportation list, Jamaica turned out to be the country with highest number of individuals being deported from the United States. Around 5,120 Jamaicans were added into the list of deportation and Kamina Johnson Smith noted that these will be taken back to their home country.

As per the reports, around 5000 individuals are scheduled to return to Jamaica within the next 3 to 5 months.