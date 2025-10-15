Julien Alfred’s Track Spikes Auctioned for US$75,000 to Support Young Saint Lucian Athletes 

The sale occurred during Power and Grace: An Evening in Honour of Julien Alfred, a fundraising event hosted by BodyHoliday on October 11th.

Saint Lucia: The Track spikes worn by Saint Lucia’s Olympic champion, Julien Alfred have been auctioned for US$75,000, in order to raise funds to support the next generation of local athletes.

The sale took place during the Power and Grace: An Evening in Honour of Julien Alfred, which was a fundraising event hosted by BodyHoliday on October 11th. The event in total brought over US$100,000 for the Alfred foundation, which focuses on youth and sports development in Saint Lucia.

The winning bid was pitched by Kevin Graves, an American basketball coach for Alfred’s PUMA Nitro Spring Spikes. Graves apart from being a renowned coach is also a businessman best known for his work with NBA and Team USA star Bam Adebayo. Graves during his second visit to Saint Lucia this year stated that he wants to contribute to help young athletes pursue their dreams to which he decided to bid at the auction.

The bidding for these spikes began at US$1,500 before it climbed up to the final price. The spikes become even more special as they were autographed by Alfred herself. The shoes were also mounted on a piece of track emblazoned with Saint Lucia’s area code, 758.

Other Auctions

Apart from this, Alfred’s PUMA jersey and competition bib from the Tokyo 2025 World Championships was also sold to former basketballer and political candidate Marcellus Bax Stiede for US$190.

Several other contributions were also made during the event including contributions of US$25,000 donation which was kept anonymous, US$5,000 from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, US$10,000 from Sun swept Resorts/BodyHoliday, US$5,000 from Bay Gardens, and EC$10,000 from the Daren Sammy Foundation. Darren Sammy who was physically not present at the event sent a video message from India and extended his support.

Alfred reflects on 2025 achievements during live interview session

The evening was attended by Minister for Youth Development and Sports, Kenson Casimir, tourism officials, and sports administrators. Alfred also conducted a live interview session where she reflected on her performance in the 2025 season. Alfred notably won her second consecutive Diamond League 100m title and Saint Lucia’s first-ever World Championships medal, a bronze in the 100m this year.

Alfred further stated that her goal is to break the World Indoor 60m record and with Coach Edrick Floreal’s approval, she also aims to secure a gold at the 2026 Commonwealth games in Glasgow.