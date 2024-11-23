Barbados set to confer top award on Indian PM Narendra Modi with formal ceremony

The award will be presented by the government of Barbados through a formal ceremony and parade on the 58th anniversary of Barbados Independence on November 30, 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown at 8 pm.

Barbados: Barbados is set to confer its top award, “Honorary Freedom of Barbados” on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi days after Dominica and Guyana awarded him with equivalent state honours.

The award will be presented by the government of Barbados through a formal ceremony and parade on the 58th anniversary of Barbados Independence on November 30, 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown at 8 pm. The ceremony will also mark the third anniversary of transition of the country into the republican status.

The award the mark the recognition of the crucial role played by PM Modi during the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the special representative from India will visit Barbados to accept the award on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.

It will mark his visionary leadership in advancing healthcare, technology and agriculture and celebrate his significant mark made on resolving several pressing issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the offer of the award and extended gratitude to the government and people of Barbados for recognition. He said that he will accept the award on behalf of the 1.4 billion Indians and send a representative to receive the prestigious honour.

The award will also define the leadership of PM Modi in fostering the global partnership and south-south collaboration. The government of Barbados noted that it will also symbolize the values that are being shared between two countries through the commitment and dedication towards democracy, resilience and unity.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados also hailed PM Modi for his leadership and role in connecting and embracing the strong relations between two continents. She said that PM Modi has showcased the true leadership in fostering south-south collaborations by extending support to resilience and sustainable approach of Caribbean.

Notably, Special representatives Gurdip Dev Bath was also being honoured with ‘The Honorary of Republic” by the government of Barbados in Bridgetown on June 26, 2023. The award was bestowed in recognition of his instrumental role in transporting over 1 lakh Astrazeneca vaccines for the wider Caribbean from India during COVID- 19 pandemic.

With an honour, he has been accorded with privilege to incorporate “Sir” with his name. The award also signified his contribution in assisting the region during the tough times and safeguard lives.

India-CARICOM Summit

Recently, both diplomatic leaders have been gathered at India-CARICOM Summit 20024 in Guyana where they shared potential cooperation and connections. PM Mottley appreciated Modi for his advocacy in making efforts for small island nations on the global stage.

India-Barbados ties

India and Barbados shared great relations with each other through partnerships in several sectors including business, trade and developmental areas. They have been engaged actively in the United Nations, Commonwealth, NAM and other international forums.

According to the reports, a total of 3,000 people of Indian origin have been residing in Barbados who share culture, customs and trade within the local community.

Notably, President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton also honoured PM Modi with Dominica Award of Honour on the margins of India-CARICOM Summit 2024. The award also reflected the shared culture, beliefs and values between the two countries, opening a new chapter of enhancing ties and cooperation on different areas of development.