New track at Kim Collins Athletic Stadium installed, nears completion for opening

St Kitts and Nevis: A new track at Kim Collins Athletic Stadium has been installed to provide high-quality and durable surface for athletes in St Kitts and Nevis. Most of the construction work has been completed and Minister Samal Duggins noted that they will soon open the stadium.

As per St Kitts Department of Sport, the site preparation for the stadium is completed with the completion of several works. The old track surface has been removed and leveling and grading of the base is also done to ensure proper drainage and stability. A suitable foundation layer has also been installed to support the track.

The base layer of the stadium has also been installed with a laying of a solid asphalt or concrete base that has provided a stable foundation. It has ensured precise measurements for lane markings and track dimensions.

The application of the track surface is underway for Kim Collins Stadium featuring the installation of a cushioning layer which has been made from polyurethane or rubber granules. It will provide shock absorption. It will also apply multiple layers of synthetic track material. For instance, Regopul’s specialized rubberized surface has been used. The base layer will also ensure uniform thickness and proper adhesion for durability.

Now, the line markings and finishing touches will include several methods such as Painting Lane lines, event markings, and other necessary track indicators. It will also allow the track surface to cure properly before use.

In the testing and certification, athletes will conduct surface testing to ensure proper traction, resilience and compliance with international standards. It will certify the track for competitive use and ensure that it will meet World Athletics regulations.

According to St Kitts Department of Sport, the upgraded track at Kim Collins Athletic Stadium will provide a world-class surface for competitions. It will enhance the overall experience for athletes and spectators as the project nears completion.