LOGOS Hope, world’s largest floating book fair docks at Dominica after 15 years

Roseau, Dominica: The “LOGOS HOPE”, the world’s largest floating book fair will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on July 2, 2025. The ship will mark its first visit in 15 years and the book fair will run through July 13, 2025.

The ship will be open to the public, featuring exciting activities, a wide selection of books, spiritual and cultural events for all ages. The visit will mark a significant event for Dominica as it will serve as the chance to enhance the cultural experience and community engagement.

The schedule for the book fair has also been announced as attendees will explore the offerings in Dominica. The book fair will open at 10: 00 am and run through 10: 00 pm from Tuesday to Saturday. On Sunday, the book fair will be held from 1: 00 pm to 10: 00 pm as the late entry will be 9: 00 pm and it will remain closed on Monday.

The entrance fee will be 3XCD per person and the event details are subject to change depending on circumstances.

Schedule for Book Fair

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the book fair was opened to the public as there will be no event on the first day. On Friday, July 4, 2025, the prayer and workshop event will be held under the theme- “One Voice”. The event will start at 6: 00 and will run through 6: 30 pm and the entry will be free.

The event named “Meet the World” will be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 6: 00 to 7: 30 pm. The entry fee will be 5XCD. The second event of the day will be “Creative Evangelism" which will be held from 1: 30 to 4: 00 pm and the entry will be free.

On Saturday, July 6, 2025, the event named “Little Change Makers” will be held from 3: 30 to 4: 30 pm and the entry will be free.

After that, the event will run through July 13, 2025 with a series of events including Teachers Seminar, Christian Leaders Conference, Youth in God’s story, and Into the Market Place.

One Voice to the Nations

The event will feature a Worship Concert and customers are asked to join other believers in this evening workshop where the nations become one voice of praise to god and pray for those who have never heard the name of Jesus.

Into the Market Place

In the event, people will get the chance to discover how the workplace is a strategic platform in God’s Kingdom for believers to steward transformation and flourish their communities.

Meet the World

The audience will experience the beauty of diversity through cultural performances from all around the world.

Teachers Seminar

The seminar aims to support educators in fostering a positive, engaging and developmentally appropriate learning environment for children.

Little Change Makers

Kids being little change markers in God’s Kingdom story which will be an interactive event for Kids in the ages between 8 to 12 years.