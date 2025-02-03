Olympic double medalist Julien Alfred wins women’s 300m race at NB Grand Prix in Boston

Saint Lucia also appointed Julien Alfred destination brand ambassador, aiming to propel the presence of the country on the global stage.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Olympic double medalist Julien Alfred won the women’s 300m race at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Sunday (February 2, 2025). She clocked 36.16 seconds, making her set a national record with an impressive finish on the global stage.

The first place in the event marked her first victory in her 300m season opening in 2025, further solidifying her position in sprinting on the global stage. The victory has showcased positive sign for 23-year-old Saint Lucian athlete who finished her 2024 campaign with two Olympic medals including first-ever Gold in 100m and Silver in 200m.

The second position in the event was bagged by Dina Asher Smith from England who finished the 300m race with her personal best of 36.87 seconds. The third position was secured by Emma Montoya from France who clocked the time of 38.37 seconds.

Wishes have been poured on her performance at the global stage as Saint Lucian citizens and the government expressed delight and pride in her achievement. Prime Minister Philip J Pierre extended greetings and added that this is a great moment for the country as she secured victory at the Grand Prix which was held in Boston.

PM Pierre referred to her as an inspiration for the younger generation and added, “You continue to inspire us.” She was also lauded for setting a national record and noted that this has made the country proud.

After winning two first-ever medal in Olympics in August last year, Julien Alfred created history and position Saint Lucia as an ideal destination. Due to her victory, Saint Lucia had become the most searched topic on Google during the period as people wanted to know about Julien Alfred and her country which is a small island nation.

Saint Lucia also appointed Julien Alfred destination brand ambassador, aiming to propel the presence of the country on the global stage. Alfred has been showing prowess energy at different stages as people in the country also celebrated her success with massive celebrations and events.

Alfred was welcomed with great ceremony and celebration in Saint Lucia after her return from Paris Olympic Games 2204. During the event, she also displayed the logo of the country and embrace the brand recognition of Saint Lucia, aiming to position as an ideal destination for the tourism.