Julien Alfred secures consecutive victory at Diamond League 100m Finals

Saint Lucia’s track and field star, Julien Alfred has powered up to a consecutive win at Diamond League Finals on 28th August 2025. Competing in the 100m event, Alfred clocked 10.76 seconds to secure a gold and finish ahead of world class athletes.

Running from fourth Lane, Julien Alfred edged Jamaica’s Tia Clayton who took the silver medal with a strong 10.84, and Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, who clocked 10.92 for bronze. Other competing athletes including Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth in 10.94, with American Jacious Sears in fifth at 10.96.

Other players included New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs (11.09), USA’s Maia McCoy (11.14), Switzerland’s Salomé Kora (11.21), and Luxembourg’s Patrizia van der Weken (11.26) rounding out the finalists. Melissa-Jefferson Wooden who is a tough competitor of Alfred and was qualified for the finals decided not to participate a week ago and prepare for the upcoming World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

Afred and Melissa notably contested against each other at the Prefontaine Classic earlier in the year, where the former won the race with a mere difference of 0.02 seconds. Fans were waiting to see the tough faceoff between the two athletes against this time, however that didn’t end as planned after Melissa’s decision to depart.

Notably, Alfred’s winning time was just one hundredth outside her season’s best and personal best of 10.75 seconds and 10.72 respectively, showcasing her outstanding form this season. However, this is to be noted that the meeting record is still being held at 10.65 by Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, is still maintained despite Julien and Melissa rocking this season.

Melissa Jefferson notably also holds the World Lead with 10.65 seconds which she secured in Eugene on 1st August 2025. Elaine Thompson Herah, on the other hand also holds the Diamond League Record with 10.54 seconds which she created on 21st August 2021 in Eugene.