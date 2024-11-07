Keacy Carty records maiden century in ODI, wins series for West Indies against England

Keacy Carty played a knock of 128 runs off 114 deliveries and was well supported by another century holder of the match Brandon King, who made 102 off 117 deliveries.

Caribbean: Keacy Carty recorded his maiden century in the ODI format and secured the victory for West Indies against England in the 3rd match. The match was held at Kensington Oval Barbados on Wednesday, where the Windies secured the victory in the overall series with 2-1 points.

Keacy Carty played a knock of 128 runs off 114 deliveries and was well supported by another century holder of the match Brandon King, who made 102 off 117 deliveries. The victory was secured by the strong partnership of 209 between these two players, marking the highest double-century standard for West Indies against England in the format.

With the win, West Indies won the ODI series against England and shattered several records at their home ground. Several new players have emerged in the series, providing new hope to the cricket team for the upcoming international cricket games.

Keacy Carty’s maiden hundred

Keacy Carty secured the first-ever century on the international stage and became the first player from Sint Maarten to reach the landmark for the West Indies. His performance sealed the victory over England, and he became the new star of cricket in the Windies.

Notably, he was the first player from Sint Maarten to be selected in the squad of West Indies for ODI format in May 2022. While in August 2024, he became the first player from Sint Maarten to play a Test series for West Indies. He made the century in 97 balls and remained unbeaten on 128 runs, providing a great momentum to the team.

Keacy Carty also recorded his 5th ODI 50 in the match and secured several milestones at his home ground.

Brandon King’s third ODI century

Brandon King also supported Carty in the match and played a powerful knock of 102 runs against England. With the performance, he scored his third century in the ODI format at the international stage in 113 balls and clinched victory.

In addition to that, the partnership between the two players turned out to be the second highest double-century partnership for West Indies against England.

West Indies vs England

The toss was won by West Indies who decided to bowl first in the last match of the series on Wednesday. With the bowling performance from Matthew Forde, who took three wickets in his 10-over spell with 35 runs, the team managed to restrict England to 268 runs in 50 overs. He was also supported by Romario Shepherd, who took two wickets, and Alzarri Joseph, who took two wickets.

Notably, Forde secured the “Player of the Series” Award, while Brandon King won the “Player of the Match.”





