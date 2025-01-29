JetBlue, Delta, American, Caribbean Airlines to offer service to St Kitts for US$120

St Kitts and Nevis: The service of the international flights to St Kitts is now available at fares starting as low as US$120 for one-way journey. The airlines including Delta, American Airlines, JetBlue and Caribbean Airlines will provide non-stop flights throughout February 2025, connecting to the United States.

This service from international airlines will provide boost to the tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the appeal of the destination. It will also boost the local economy and the experience of tourists from across the globe.

JetBlue

JetBlue will offer service from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts with a starting fare of US$120 for one way and US$273 fare for round trip. The services will be provided on February 4, 6, 25 and 27, 2025.

American Airlines

The company has been announced to fly on the route from New York to St Kitts and Nevis on February 3, 6, 10, 11, 18, 19, and 23 to 27, 2025. The fare for one-way on the following route will be starting from US$125, while the fare for round trip on the route will be starting from US$288.

Delta Airlines

The airline will also provide service to St Kitts for one time on February 22, 2025. The service will operate from New York to St Kitts with a starting fare of US$120 for one-way flight, while the fare for round-trip will start from a fare from as low as US$273.

Caribbean Airlines

It will provide service to St Kitts with non-direct flights throughout the entire month of February 2025. The service will first start from Port of Spain (Piarco International Airport) and then provide service to Barbados at Grantley Adams International Airport. From Barbados, Caribbean Airlines will operate flights to St Kitts and Nevis.

The one-way service will be available with a starting fare from US$205, while the flights for round-trip passengers will be provided with a fare starting from US$395. The fares are subject to change with new conditions and service in the schedule.