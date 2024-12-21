SZA drops ‘SOS Deluxe: Lana’ featuring star-studded collaborations

Some of the famous songs from the album include 30 for 30 featuring Kendrick Lamar, Diamond Boy, No More Hiding, and Cry Baby.

SZA has officially released her much awaited album ‘SOS Deluxe: Lana’ after hyping it up on social media for a while.

The American singing sensation launched her highly anticipated album on her official YouTube channel titled SZA, where she released 14 songs in the album featuring star-studded collaborations.

She first released her song ‘Drive’ a day before she released the entire album. The song featured Ben Stiller, grooving on SZA’s beats while driving the car. The intense song garnered 1.6 million views in just a single day with more than 174K likes.

Some of the famous songs from the album include 30 for 30 featuring Kendrick Lamar, Diamond Boy, No More Hiding, and Cry Baby.

Other renowned names in Hollywood including Benny Blanco and Lil Yachty also joined SZA in her album as they produced a song each. Both the singers earlier this year also announced that they will be touring together on the North American leg in the coming year.

While Kendrick Lamar debuted along with SZA in her music album, this is to be noted that SZA also appeared in two of Lamar’s music videos.

The artist notably also posted on her social media, where she teased the audience for the upcoming album just a few hours before she dropped the entire album.

“Full Deluxe Drops first thing tomorrow, (Had to get my mixes right lol! All songs will be delivered and ingested into the system as we speak).” she wrote.

While SZA stated that she will drop the album at midnight, it actually took her a long time to officially release the album which made the audience believe that she was lying.

Users also started blaming her for the same, while some highlighted that she switched off the comment section to escape the audience calling her ‘Late’.

A user on social media wrote, “Girl, I knew you was lying, you always lying, Oh My God.”

Another user wrote, “The cover is totally badass, I just loved it, the album is even better and enthralling, keep up girl we love you and support you.”