Julien Alfred to face off Jefferson at Wanda Diamond League showdown on August 28

The 23-year-old athlete, a rising star since the Paris Olympics, is set to compete in the 100m finale, aiming for both the title and a strong season finish.

Julien Alfred gears up to face off against Jefferson at the Wanda Diamond League

Saint Lucia’s sprint queen, Julien Alfred has been officially announced as a finalist for the 2025 Wanda Diamond League’s 100m event to be held in Zurich on 28th August. The athlete is one of the most strong contender, and the hype for the showdown event is very high among her fans.

The 23-year-old athlete who has been in spotlight since Paris Olympics will line up against some of the fastest women in the 100m finale, vying not just for the title but to also give this season a striking end. One of the strongest competitor against Alfred will be Melissa Jefferson who hasn’t lost a single race in this season.

Jefferson also holds the title of the fastest woman of 2025 with a lifetime best of 10.65. Both Julien and Jefferson also contesting against each other earlier this year at the Prefontaine Classic. The race was intense with Julien just hitting behind Jefferson with a difference of 0.02 seconds.

The event on 28th August thus has set fans anticipating a win for Alfred this time making it more thrilling. Alfred also skipped a race in the Diamond League recently, to which she described that she has been preparing for the finals and hence skipping the race to practice.

Alfred’s fans who lovingly call her ‘Juju’ are supporting her extending her wishes for her win at the event.

A user named Jimmy Onjigi wrote, “Only Julien can give a good challenge to the woodened Melissa.”

Another user named Frank Zum said, “This one Julien Alfred will win have change my mind Julien position one , number 2 its jefferson-wooden.”

“We will be cheering on as always! To note though, although the Diamond League is prestigious, the biggest global stage in track and field (after the Olympics) is the World Athletics Championship. Look out for Julien there,” wrote Samie D Henry on Facebook.