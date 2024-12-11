Two cruises dock in Barbados for first time, bringing over 10k passengers

The ships combined brought 10,176 passengers in one day in Barbados who explored magnificent attractions and the offerings of the Caribbean Island.

Barbados: The Port of Bridgetown welcomed inaugural calls of two cruise ships such as “Resilient Lady” and “MSV Virtuosa” on Tuesday with grand celebration and music of the steelpan.

The ships combined brought 10,176 passengers in one day in Barbados who explored magnificent attractions and the offerings of the Caribbean Island. The first call on the port of two cruise vessels has been celebrated with a brief ceremony and the exchange of the plaque between the authorities.

As the cruise season 2024/2025 is moving forward, Barbados has been welcoming several inaugural calls of the cruise ships, solidifying its presence in the industry. With these calls, the country has been reaching its goal of welcoming over 700,000 passengers to the Port of Bridgetown this season.

Resilient Lady Brings Over 2000 Passengers

Resilient Lady, one of the three “ladies” in the fleet of Virgin Voyages is known for its beauty and unique travel options. The ship is favourable for the green energy and resilience approach of the Caribbean region as it is operated on the principle of mitigating the emission of carbon footprints.

The engines of the cruise vessel are designed to support green energy, so that it could not have a negative impact on the environment with its operation. On its first-ever call to Barbados, the ship has brought 1163 crew members and 2,245 passengers, supporting the tourist arrivals and local economy.

Resilient Lady Notably, the Resilient Lady is scheduled to visit 10 times at the Port of Bridgetown for this cruise season. It has departed Barbados at midnight for its sailing to Fort de France, Martinique, connecting two islands in the region.

The delegations from Barbados Tourism Marketing, Barbados Port Inc, and Platinum Port Agency extended warm welcome to Captain Nicholas Sunderland, crew members and guests with an exchange of plaques.

MSC Virtuosa Docks in Barbados for First Time

MSC Virtuosa visited Barbados for the first time and decided to provide its service for this cruise season. While receiving the welcome with a traditional cultural showcase, the cruise ship brought 5,083 passengers and 1,685 crew members.

MSC Virtuosa is known for its sharp body edges and is considered the masterpiece at Sea. It offers world-class entertainment, dining and accommodation to the visitors from across the globe who are seeking sail around these islands.