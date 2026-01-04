Caribbean Airlines ends in-flight “Caribbean Cafe” service

Caribbean Airlines has ended its in-flight Caribbean Cafe service with immediate effect, citing efforts to reduce operating costs as the airline continues a broader restructuring programme.



The airline confirmed the decision took effect on 1 January 2026, bringing to an end a service launched in 2018 that allowed passengers on select routes to buy branded merchandise and locally made products while on board.

The announcement was made through an email which was sent to every staff member of the airline, outlining that the service will end in the New Year. Caribbean Cafe was created to allow passengers to purchase branded merchandise and locally made products of Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

Passengers were able to purchase all these flights while remaining in flight and the option was available for the people who were travelling on select routes. Caribbean Airlines used to give the option to the passengers to shop through Caribbean Cafe while sitting in the flight.

The service was started with an intent to improve the customer service and enhance the interest of the passengers to travel through Caribbean Airlines. However, the email which is circulated internally in the airline showcased that the service turned out to be a failure.

On the other hand, due to some losses and other costs, the airline is currently in the cost-cutting phase. It has made them discontinued the service until further notice as the airline noted that the service could be started in future if possible.

Notably, passengers will be able to get complimentary meals/snacks on select routes. In addition to that, the airline also decided to close its merchandise store “D’ Caribbean Shop” on January 1, 2026.

Passengers will be able to purchase branded merchandise and other items online and its duty-free store at Piarco International Airport of Trinidad and Tobago. The announcements will align to the efforts that are being made by the airline to cut costs. However, it was also outlined that the step will also reduce ancillary revenue of the airline.

As part of their cost cutting operations, Caribbean Airlines also ended its direct flight service between the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. They are also planning to shift its Barbados hub operations back to Trinidad.