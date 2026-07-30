Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle wins Commonwealth Games long jump gold

Former world champion Tajay Gayle claimed gold in the men’s long jump with a leap of 8.15 metres, adding another title to Jamaica’s successful campaign at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica: Tajay Gayale of Jamaica claims gold medal in the men’s long jump at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. He scored a winning leap of 8.15 metres and secured first place. Australia's Liam Adcock bagged silver with 8.01m and South Africa’s Jovan van Vuuren took bronze with 7.99m.

This victory has marked another proud moment for Team Jamaica as the country bagged two field event medals in Wednesday’s session. Alongside Gayle’s gold, Lloydricia Cameron also won bronze in the women’s shot put. She scored a throw of 17.87m, as she strengthened Jamaica’s performance at the Games.

Gayle was the 2019 World Athletics Championships long jump champion. He gave his best performance in the Commonwealth Games 2026 when it mattered the most to win the title for the country. The 29-year-old has been one of Jamaica's top field event athletes in recent years. Now, he has added another major international medal to his career with the victory at Glasgow.

Gayle was born in St. Thomas, Jamaica and attracted international attention when he won the gold medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha with a jump of 8.69m. He became the first Jamaican man to win a world title in the long jump.

After that, he represented Jamaica at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games and he has ranked among the country’s leading field athletes consistently.

This recent win has added to Jamaica’s impressive performance at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Demario Prince earlier won the first gold medal in the Games. He won the first place in the men’s 110m hurdles as he clocked 13.17 seconds.

Jamaica has also secured another gold as Romanie Beckford claimed a gold in the men’s high jump. He became the first Jamaican to claim a Commonwealth Games title after Ernle Haisley who earned the gold in 1958. Beckford cleared the height of 7 feet, 4.5 inches (2.25m) at Scotstoun Stadium. He cleared the height ahead of India’s Sarvesh Kushare, who also cleared 2.25m, while England’s Kimani Jack finished third with 2.20. Beckford cleared the winning height on his first attempt, while Kushare took three attempts to clear it.

Jamaica has now won three gold medals at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth. As Prince opened the country’s gold medal tally in the men’s 110m hurdles. Beckford followed by bagging another gold in men’s high jump, and Gayle added the latest gold in the long jump category.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are being held from July 23 to August 2 in Scotland. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are competing across sports and six para sports categories.