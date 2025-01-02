Freedom Concert sold out: Vybz Kartel finally performs in Jamaica after 13 years

Vybz Kartel makes history with his first show in Jamaica after the span of 13 years, was welcomed with roaring cheers and warm hospitality.

Jamaica: Much anticipated Vybz Kartel has finally performed in Freedom concert at the National Stadium, Jamaica on New Year’s Eve after his controversial release from prison. Thousands of patrons gathered to enjoy his first performance after a long time where he was welcomed with warm greetings.

The historic show was titled 'Homecoming,' which made it more significant for both Vybz Kartel and attendees. The stadium was sold out as the crowd went crazy in Jamaica for the performance of Vybz Kartel on New Year. He promised three-hour long set which he fulfilled and even entertained the audience beyond the promised time.

The concert ran for four hours with performance from cameos and special guests. Both local and international artistes took to the stage and entertained the audience with delightful packages. The musical artistry and stagecraft were packed with world-class musical heritage as fans showered love for his performance. Vybz Kartel and Shatta Wale perform in Jamaica

Shatta Wale performs with Vybz Kartel

The highlight of the event was also grabbed by Shatta Wale who performed in Jamaica for the first time with Vybz Kartel. The audience lauded his performance and referred to it as the masterclass musical showcase. Netizens referred, “No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

With this performance, he has moved from 10th position to 6th position in the chart of the most listened international artist in Jamaica. He expressed delight and thanked Kartel for his support in his career. He called him a “King of African Descent” who is popular because of his achievements across the globe.

He thanked Kartel for giving him a chance to perform with him and noted that he never performed in Jamaica before, and this was his first time. He said, “I am always wishing to perform with you on stage.”

He also sent a powerful message of unity and noted that there is need of togetherness of Africa and Jamaica.

Vybz Kartel also lauded him for his love for Jamaica and said that the global presence of the culture of Jamaica is amazing.