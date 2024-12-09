Antigua and Barbuda: Brand-new Sports Complex under construction in Jolly Harbour

The construction is underway in different phases as six different complexes are projected to be constructed to complete the complex.

Antigua and Barbuda: A brand-new sporting complex is expected to be coming soon in Jolly Harbour with world class and state-of-art amenities. The space around the port will turn into a space for fitness, fun and other community activities in Antigua and Barbuda.

The work has been progressing rapidly with excessive construction on the site, providing jobs and employment opportunities to the workers. The construction is underway in different phases as six different complexes are projected to be constructed to complete the complex.

Sporting Complex to Feature Significant Structures

Sporting Complex The new sporting complex will feature significant structures that are necessary to boost the sports sector in Antigua and Barbuda. Prime Minister Gaston Browne shared that the progress would determine the athletic approach of the citizens, aiming to build healthy and secure environment for everyone.

New Entrance: The sporting complex will be opened with a new entrance to Jolly Harbour, aiming to provide a modern touch to the infrastructure. Now, construction has started on the foyer and is scheduled to be completed within two upcoming months.

According to the authorities, the new entrance is intended to foster the tourism appeal of the destination with an addition of some aesthetic looks to the site.

Tennis Courts: The complex will also feature different tennis courts in the second location of the Jolly Habour. The courts are aimed at fostering the talents and skills of the athletes who are working to make their careers in the sport.

The courts will be prepared with the use of high-quality material, aiming to establish a state-of-the-facility for the sport. It will serve as the platform for athletes who will participate in several global stage events in the sector. According to the construction plans, the courts are taking shape at the site as the work is progressing rapidly.

Pickleball Courts: The third spot on the complex will feature pickleball courts that are being prepared for the young generation and the elder people who are enthusiasts about sports. The courts are expected to boost the sports tourism as it is known as one of the loved sports in Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean.

Currently, the court is almost ready on the construction part and is scheduled to be commissioned with the complex.

Pool Construction: A pool will also be constructed in the sporting complex with an intent to offer a picnic spot to the families as well as the tourists. It will boost the appeal of the destination while attracting tourists from across the globe.

Now, the construction of the pool is progressing rapidly, as per the new updates.

Gym Facilities: As the sporting complex is aimed at enhancing the sports sector, athletes will be provided with proper facilities, including a state-of-the-art gym. Modernized, high quality gym equipment will be placed in the facility of the complex, intending to offer a specialized workout option to the athletes and other citizens as well.

The construction for the facility has not started yet in the complex.

Administrative building: An administrative building is also getting ready for registration and other management of the sporting complex.

Economic impact of Sporting Complex

The complex is expected to provide several direct and in-direct jobs to the locals, construction workers and administrative officers. It will also boost the economy as several tournaments will be hosted in the complex in different fields that will enhance tourism as well.

The jobs will be provided to the construction workers, athletes, sports coaches, managers, security officers and other administrative people. It will also serve as the hotspot destination for the tourists who will arrive in Antigua and Barbuda due to the staging of distinguished tournaments.

In addition to that, the cruise sector will also be enhanced as the passengers will get new option to explore Jolly Harbour, contributing to their economic conditions.

Social Impact of Complex

The complex will also impact the social lives of the people of Antigua and Barbuda by providing them with a space to connect with different communities. The space will be given to the common citizens to come and join different interactions with the community people, aiming to enhance commonality in the country.

It will help in fostering the sports sector and contribute towards the growth of the citizens with a space.