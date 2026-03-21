Jamaica’s Jordan Scott wins historic triple jump silver at World Indoor Championships

Jamaica: Jordan Scott created history by winning Jamaica’s first ever silver medal in the men’s triple jump on the opening day of the World Indoor Championships in Poland. He was joined by Kishane Thompson who also won silver for the country in the men’s 60m final and opened the winning streak at the table for other players as well.

Scott logged 17.33m and finished in second position, making it a remarkable moment for him and the entire country. He was beaten by Italy’s Andy Hernandez who logged a mark of 17.47m to take gold, while Yaseer Triki of Algeria finished his campaign with bronze with a 17.30m jump.

Along with the history, Scott also set a new personal best of 17.11m and achieved the milestone. Notably, he also reached the Tokyo World Championship final last year and now became the first-ever Jamaica to win a World Indoor Triple Jump medal.

Speaking about his win, Scott said that he is happy with the result and he is working hard as much as he can, aiming for big wins.

Kishane Thompson’s silver for Jamaica

Another silver came from the campaign of Kishane Thompson who logged a lifetime best 6.45 seconds to complete the men’s 60m final in the championship in Poland. He was beaten by American Jordan who ran the fastest time in the world this year to take gold in 6.41 seconds.

American Trayvon Bromell also took bronze in 6.45 seconds in the event as he was the one who won the event a decade ago. As of now, Jamaica won two silver medals in the championship, creating great results for the country.

Notably, Bryan Levell of Jamaica finished seventh in 7.69 seconds, while the other Jamaican, Ackeen Blake failed to advance past the semi-finals. On the other hand, Lamara Distin secured the tenth position in the women’s high jump final with a leap of 1.85m.

Raheem Hayles also failed to make it into the men’s 400m final, while Natoya Goule-Toppin advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 800m as she finished second in her first round heat.

There are nine Jamaicans who will be in action on day two of competition in Poland. The names of the athletes are Brianna Lyston, Jonielle Smith, Demario Prince, Jerome Campbell, Romaine Beckford and Raymond Richards, Natoya Goule Toppin, Navasky Anderson and Shantae Foreman.