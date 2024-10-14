Minister of Education- Dr Geoffrey Hanely expressed delight with the donation and extended gratitude to the foundation on behalf of the government.

St Kitts and Nevis: School furniture was distributed to several schools in St Kitts by the Ministry of Education on Friday. The furniture was donated by the Straughan Foundation of Texas, United States, aiming to enhance the education sector in the country.

Minister of Education- Dr Geoffrey Hanely expressed delight with the donation and extended gratitude to the foundation on behalf of the government. He called it a generous donation as the furniture featured four 40-foot containers that are filled with school furniture.

Minister Hanely noted that they are happy with the investment made by the foundation which would contribute to the prosperous lives of the students in St Kitts and Nevis. The furniture will include primary-level student desks with a trapezoidal top, computer tables, teacher desks, secondary grade- level desks, teacher and student chairs.

In the first installment, the schools including Dr William Connor Primary, Basseterre High, Washington Archibald High, Saddlers Secondary, Verchilds High, the Advanced Vocation Educational Centre and Charles E Mills Secondary, received the furniture.

Furniture including desks, computer tables donated to schools in St Kitts and Nevis

The second installment of the donations will be made soon by the Ministry of Education of St Kitts and Nevis to provide proper infrastructure to the schools. The infrastructure will enhance the safety and security of the students by providing them with proper facilities.

The Saddlers Secondary School expressed delight and noted that the new furniture will be used to create a teaching moment for their students by having them construct the new student desks.

Deputy Principal of Saddlers Secondary- Adolphus Jones noted that they are collaborating with the Straughan Foundation and the donation has provided new opportunities to students to work on their craft. It will enhance their skills and hands-on fixing while helping them in their education.

The Straughan Foundation is a non-profit organization which is also based in Texas and operated on the notion- “help as much people as possible”. It has also provided other school supplies such as laptops, dental care etc in several other institutions in the past.