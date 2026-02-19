Belize man charged again with unlawful sexual intercourse involving minor

Belize: A 20-year-old man is once again charged with unlawful sexual intercourse (USI), involving a 14-year-old girl in the Belize High Court on Sunday, February 15, just weeks after a previous, similar case against him was abruptly discontinued mid-trial.

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Gian Teck, a resident of Maskall Village, Belize.

According to reports, the accused was presented before the Justice Nigel Pilgrim on unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, where the justice noted the case and granted some time to Teck to instruct his attorney how he wants to proceed his case until February 19, 2026.

Notably, the official date of a trial or proceeding has not yet been decided by the authorities.

Reportedly, the accused is once again held for the same crime or offence for which he was previously convicted in 2024, which also involved the 14-year-old minor. The accused was freed midway through the trial on January 28, 2026, by the justice who entered a nolle prosequi.

However, no reason was given for the decision to enter in nolle prosequi but the justice stated that “it was not an acquittal and the Crown could technically bring the case back in the future if needed.”

Back then the accused was represented by Attorney David McKoy, and this time he is being represented by Peta-Gaye Bradley and Javier Williams of the Legal Aid, Advice and Services Center, in his latest case of sexual intercourse with a minor aged 14 years and 11 months. The crown is being represented by Crown Counsel Kirk Brown from the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office.

The attorneys of both the parties are gathering evidence to support their clients and claims in the next hearing which is yet to be scheduled.

The community of Belize is once again shocked with the decision of the High court which gave the accused time to direct his attorneys about his case. The people are also showering their anger on the decision of the court and justice who freed him for his previous case.

Many people took to Facebook to express their feelings as one user Allan Di Real commented “So why are these 14 year old girls not supervised? Where's mom dad or they're just walking the streets. Could be he's not the only one they made themselves available. Too young to be out on the streets,” while the other user commented “It’s the fault of the previous judge who freed him even after he was found guilty. Is this how authorities deal with rapists?”